ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wake Up To A Beautiful View Of The Water At This Charming Iowa Penthouse In Keokuk

By Cristy
Only In Iowa
Only In Iowa
 6 days ago

There are times in life when a little getaway does the heart good. And if this is one of those times in your life, then what better spot to sneak away for a few days than a rooftop penthouse with a waterfront view in Iowa’s southern-most city, the charming river town of Keokuk, Iowa?

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwBjB_0cyTVU3900
The Eagle's Nest is a charming penthouse apartment on the top floor of a beautiful old home located right on the banks of the Mississippi River at 1229 Grand Avenue in Keokuk, Iowa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhhSM_0cyTVU3900
It's an ideal location for a bucket-list-worthy getaway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4Beh_0cyTVU3900
It's spacious - the Eagle's Nest is all of 1600 square feet, with a fully equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and two bedrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXYLK_0cyTVU3900
One bedroom is equipped with a queen bed; the other has a twin day bed with a twin trundle that can be kept separate or linked to form a king-sized bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYxZj_0cyTVU3900
The Eagle's Nest is well located. In addition to being right on the banks of the Mississippi River, it's within walking distance of nearly all the attractions Keokuk has to offer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L68N1_0cyTVU3900
And the views from The Eagle's Nest cannot be beat. Picture yourself here, watching the sun rise over the water or tracking the antics of eagles and other river wildlife.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cselh_0cyTVU3900
You can see all these things and more from the many windows in the penthouse, or you can move outside to the very private rooftop patio that's perfect for sunbathing, riverwatching, or stargazing.

You can also visit The Eagle’s Nest on Facebook here. Where do you go when you want to wake up to a view of the water? You could always stay on the water in these unique floating cabins in Sabula, Iowa. That would definitely allow you to wake up to a waterfront view!

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Iowa

The Historic Greef General Store In Iowa Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

Where can go you to find a historic downtown that still looks just about the same as it did in the mid-1800s? In Iowa, you can go to the 35-acre, 16-block Bentonsport Historic District, that’s where. And while you’re there, you’ll want to waltz right into Greef General Store. To learn more about the Historic […] The post The Historic Greef General Store In Iowa Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

A Long-Forgotten, Little-Known Cemetery Is All That’s Left Of The Town Of Red Rock, Iowa

You may have heard of the six towns that used to lie along the Des Moines River in Iowa where Lake Red Rock now is. They were bought out and moved or destroyed in preparation for the flooding lake waters. But there was a problem; the cemeteries could not just be left to disappear forever […] The post A Long-Forgotten, Little-Known Cemetery Is All That’s Left Of The Town Of Red Rock, Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

This Unique Iowa Battlefield Is The Only One Of Its Kind West Of The Mississippi

If you’re like a lot of people, the main thing you know about the War of 1812 is when it started. But take a trip to Old Fort Madison in Iowa, the battlefield site of the only battle fought west of the Mississippi, and you’ll leave with a wealth of knowledge about this war and […] The post This Unique Iowa Battlefield Is The Only One Of Its Kind West Of The Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, Cedar Cliff Trail Leads To A Breathtaking River In Iowa

Hiking is oh-so-good for the soul. No matter when we set off, we just can’t find a better way to breathe in the fresh air, get closer to nature, and explore more of Iowa. Regardless of your experience as a hiker, you’ll find an abundance of easy treks throughout the state. Cedar Cliff Trail, for example, leads to a breathtaking river in Iowa. The trail is also drenched in natural beauty along the way.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Sabula, IA
Only In Iowa

A Steaming Bowl Of Soup From Her Soup Kitchen In Iowa Will Warm Your Heart And Soul

There’s nothing quite as comforting as a steaming bowl of hot, tasty soup. It can warm you from the inside out – and even add a bit of courage and strength to the soul in a dark, cold season. A good bowl of soup takes time to simmer to perfection. It takes just the right […] The post A Steaming Bowl Of Soup From Her Soup Kitchen In Iowa Will Warm Your Heart And Soul appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

The Oldest Building In Iowa Was Built All The Way Back In 1827

How old do you think the oldest building in Iowa is? What do you think it’s made of? Where can you find it? If these are questions that keep you up at night (or even if they’re not), you’ll be happy to know that we’ve got all the answers for you right here! To learn […] The post The Oldest Building In Iowa Was Built All The Way Back In 1827 appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Brent’s Trail Is One Of The Steepest, Hardest Hikes You Can Take In Iowa

Where can you go to find a hard hike in Iowa? Most of our hiking trails are easy to moderate, but there are a few that have earned an Alltrails rating of “difficult,” including Brent’s Trail in the Loess Hills region. This trail is potentially the steepest, hardest hike in the state – but the […] The post Brent’s Trail Is One Of The Steepest, Hardest Hikes You Can Take In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

You Will Love This Dreamy Ride Through The Largest Drive-Thru Light Show In Iowa

Whether you believe in setting up your tree the day after Halloween, or you wait until Thanksgiving is over to get into the holiday spirit, there’s no denying that driving around looking at Christmas Lights is one of the highlights of anyone’s holiday season. One spot in Mount Pleasant has been lighting up locals’ lives […] The post You Will Love This Dreamy Ride Through The Largest Drive-Thru Light Show In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Eagle#Nest
Only In Iowa

The Small Town In Iowa With A Terribly Creepy Past

The town of Ames, Iowa, is best known for being home to Iowa State University, where thousands of young Iowans continue their education and embark on the first journey of their adult lives. Ames is hiding a bit of a secret, though, and you may not find it on an admissions brochure. Iowa State’s campus […] The post The Small Town In Iowa With A Terribly Creepy Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

The Homemade Goods From This Dutch Store In Iowa Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

What prompts you to head to the mall for a shopping spree? Is it the urge to shop for some new clothes? Maybe you need some fresh home decor. Or maybe you’re just going to browse the shelves and sales. But here’s something you’re likely not heading to the mall to find: a famous Iowa Dutch bakery. Not unless you’re heading specifically to Centre Mall in downtown Sioux City, Iowa for your mall shopping spree, that is. Then, odds are high that you’ll wind up with at least a few Dutch goodies from Casey’s Bakery in your shopping bags (and belly) before it’s all said and done!
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

The Original Freedom Rock In Adair County Inspired A Trend That Spread All Across Iowa And Beyond

One of the most unique ways the Hawkeye State remembers and thanks veterans involves large rocks and lots of paint. Each county across Iowa – 99 in total – has what’s come to be known as a “Freedom Rock®”. Because there’s one dispersed in each county, it’s guaranteed that there’s a Freedom Rock® not too far away from wherever you call home in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Only In Iowa

The Mysterious Iowa Road You Absolutely Must Drive At Least Once

The city of Burlington, Iowa is one of the Midwest’s perfect little communities, but even the most charming towns have their tragic secrets. In this case, the town that’s known for having the World’s Crookedest Street is home to a lesser-known — but way more haunted — street. It’s the most haunted road in Iowa, […] The post The Mysterious Iowa Road You Absolutely Must Drive At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Iowa-Born Casey’s General Store Has Quietly Become One Of The Midwest’s Favorite Gas Stations

What does it take to become a midwestern icon? Careful planning, hard work, cleanliness, and a commitment to bringing great service to small towns, in the case of Casey’s General Store.   What do you love most about Casey’s? The pizza? The donuts? The giant cups of soda? The clean bathrooms when you’re on a […] The post Iowa-Born Casey’s General Store Has Quietly Become One Of The Midwest’s Favorite Gas Stations appeared first on Only In Your State.
CASEY, IA
Only In Iowa

For Some Adults-Only Fun, Throw A Hatchet And Enjoy A Drink At Hatchet Jack’s In Iowa City, Iowa

Here’s a question: Is it possible to have a business model that combines a beer bar with throwing small axes? The answer is yes, and Hatchet Jack’s in Iowa City, Iowa has done it… and quite successfully, we might add!   To learn more, visit Hatchet Jack’s on the web or on Facebook. Doesn’t this […] The post For Some Adults-Only Fun, Throw A Hatchet And Enjoy A Drink At Hatchet Jack’s In Iowa City, Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA CITY, IA
Only In Iowa

Try Before You Buy At Dungeon’s Gate Game Store’s Free Drop-In Play Room In Iowa

Board games. Do you remember spending hours as a kid with family or friends, all circled around board games like Monopoly or Sorry? If so, you’ll be interested to know that board games aren’t a thing of the past. Based on the amount spent on purchasing board games and puzzles (a record-breaking $11 billion in […] The post Try Before You Buy At Dungeon’s Gate Game Store’s Free Drop-In Play Room In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Enjoy A 250-Item Buffet At Hibachi Grill And Supreme Buffet In Iowa

Where can you go to find the largest selection of Chinese and Asian-inspired cuisine in the entire state of Iowa? You can go to Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in West Des Moines, that’s where. And not only can you go here – you absolutely should, and soon. To learn more about this amazing buffet […] The post Enjoy A 250-Item Buffet At Hibachi Grill And Supreme Buffet In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Only In Iowa

3K+
Followers
554
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Iowa is for people who LOVE the Hawkeye State. We publish one Iowa article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy