Wake Up To A Beautiful View Of The Water At This Charming Iowa Penthouse In Keokuk

There are times in life when a little getaway does the heart good. And if this is one of those times in your life, then what better spot to sneak away for a few days than a rooftop penthouse with a waterfront view in Iowa’s southern-most city, the charming river town of Keokuk, Iowa?

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Eagle's Nest is a charming penthouse apartment on the top floor of a beautiful old home located right on the banks of the Mississippi River at 1229 Grand Avenue in Keokuk, Iowa.

It's an ideal location for a bucket-list-worthy getaway.

It's spacious - the Eagle's Nest is all of 1600 square feet, with a fully equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and two bedrooms.

One bedroom is equipped with a queen bed; the other has a twin day bed with a twin trundle that can be kept separate or linked to form a king-sized bed.

The Eagle's Nest is well located. In addition to being right on the banks of the Mississippi River, it's within walking distance of nearly all the attractions Keokuk has to offer.

And the views from The Eagle's Nest cannot be beat. Picture yourself here, watching the sun rise over the water or tracking the antics of eagles and other river wildlife.

You can see all these things and more from the many windows in the penthouse, or you can move outside to the very private rooftop patio that's perfect for sunbathing, riverwatching, or stargazing.

You can also visit The Eagle's Nest on Facebook here.