ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk County, IA

Community college sued over COVID-19 mitigation efforts

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBq8e_0cyTUyN200

A community college in Black Hawk County is being sued by a former employee who claims the school failed to adequately enforce COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

In lawsuit filed recently in U.S. District Court, Christen Everett alleges she worked for Hawkeye Community College as an academic advisor from February 2018 through May 2021, when she was forced to resign.

Everett claims that at the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, she and other employees were allowed to work from home. They began returning to partial on-campus work in the fall of that year.

She alleges the school “failed to put in place proper protocols responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby placed the health and safety of their employees in jeopardy.” The protocols that were put in place, she alleges, were not enforced, adding to the risks faced by employees.

She claims she reported her concerns about the safety protocols to the school’s human resources director on multiple occasions, and that the issues were never addressed. She alleges she was forced to resign due to the school’s ongoing failure to ensure the health and safety of the staff.

As part of her lawsuit. Everett claims she asked for permission to work from home 100% of the time as an accommodation for medically diagnosed anxiety and depression. She was twice denied that opportunity. Those denials, she alleges, constitute a violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on disability-based employment discrimination.

The Iowa Civil Rights Commission reviewed Everett’s claims earlier this year, and in July issued her a right-to-sue letter that allows her case to be heard in court.

The school has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.

The post Community college sued over COVID-19 mitigation efforts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Caregiver fired for abuse keeps his name off state registry of abusers

An Iowa caregiver accused of physically abusing dependent adults was fired from his job this year after state officials offered him a deal to keep his name off the registry of known abusers. State records indicate Joseph K. DeVries was fired in July from Opportunity Living in Lake City where he had worked for eight […] The post Caregiver fired for abuse keeps his name off state registry of abusers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Casey’s now being sued over wages paid to pizza-delivery drivers

A second lawsuit that alleges Iowa pizza-delivery drivers are being shortchanged on their wages has been filed in U.S. District Court. Recently, a lawsuit was filed alleging Iowa delivery drivers working for Domino’s Pizza were effectively earning 35 cents an hour because the company wasn’t fairly compensating the workers for the use of their own […] The post Casey’s now being sued over wages paid to pizza-delivery drivers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LAW
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds ‘disappointed’ in ruling on transgender Medicaid coverage

A Polk County judge has ruled that a state law denying Medicaid coverage for gender-confirmation surgery violates the Iowa Constitution and the Iowa Civil Rights Act. A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday the governor “is disappointed in today’s decision and disagrees with the district court’s ruling on Medicaid coverage for transgender reassignment surgeries.” The spokesman said the governor’s staff is […] The post Reynolds ‘disappointed’ in ruling on transgender Medicaid coverage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dispute over Reynolds’ use of COVID cash highlights budget shell game

Republicans work hard to sell the idea their party is the one that stands for fiscal responsibility. They are leaning heavily on that message on the federal level as Democrats approach a vote on the second of two multitrillion-dollar spending bills. Here in Iowa, Republicans in the Legislature have for decades espoused the principle of […] The post Dispute over Reynolds’ use of COVID cash highlights budget shell game appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Black Hawk County, IA
Health
County
Black Hawk County, IA
Black Hawk County, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Health
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse aide fired for refusing vaccine and testing is denied jobless benefits

A nurse aide who was fired for refusing to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 is not entitled to collect unemployment benefits in Iowa, a state judge has ruled. The ruling comes in the wake of newly passed legislation intended to shield Iowa workers from being fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the virus. […] The post Nurse aide fired for refusing vaccine and testing is denied jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge: Iowa agency forced out disabled worker after citing messy handwriting

The Iowa Department of Education forced out a long-time employee after accusing her of sloppy handwriting and repeatedly suggesting she retire, according to state records. Faced with a civil rights complaint over the matter, the state allegedly offered the woman her job back, which she refused. According to the recent findings of a state administrative […] The post Judge: Iowa agency forced out disabled worker after citing messy handwriting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company plans to grind wind turbine blades near Earlham

A Bondurant company plans to use large wood chippers to grind old wind turbine blades into bits to recycle them, but its work site near Earlham has drawn scorn and pushback from anti-turbine residents in Madison County. Renewablade has tested the grinding process on three blades at a site near U.S. Interstate Highway 80 about […] The post Company plans to grind wind turbine blades near Earlham appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EARLHAM, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19#Employment Discrimination#Mitigation#Depression#District Court#Hawkeye Community College
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. vaccine rollout was close to optimal at reducing deaths and infections

By Audrey L. McCombs and Claus Kadelka The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s plan for who gets vaccines and in what order saved nearly as many lives and prevented nearly as many infections as a theoretically perfect rollout, according to a new mathematical model we developed to assess the rollout of COVID–19 inoculations in […] The post U.S. vaccine rollout was close to optimal at reducing deaths and infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic

Iowa’s years-long movement against vaccine mandates has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with several “medical freedom” groups gaining followers and political influence. Protests against mask mandates and vaccine requirements have become commonplace in Iowa in recent months, with ralliers gathering outside hospitals and in the Capitol rotunda. One of the primary organizers is Informed […] The post Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Des Moines man identified as ‘Co-Conspirator No. 1’ in SBA fraud case

The Iowa finance executive who allegedly conspired with others to defraud the Small Business Administration has been identified in court records as Michael Barry Slater of Des Moines. Slater is the founder and president of Vital Financial Services, a lending service provider based in Clive. He pleaded guilty this week to a charge of conspiracy […] The post Des Moines man identified as ‘Co-Conspirator No. 1’ in SBA fraud case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who received their second […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home outbreaks remain level at 29, with slight decline in infections

There are 29 Iowa nursing homes with active, ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, and 269 infections associated with those outbreaks. That’s a slight decrease from last week, when there were 29 active nursing home outbreaks and 275 infections associated with them. On Nov. 2, there were 23 Iowa care facilities with current, active outbreaks, according to the Iowa […] The post Nursing home outbreaks remain level at 29, with slight decline in infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State board prepares to launch new charter school process

The Iowa Board of Education is moving ahead with the implementation of a new state law that changes the way charter schools can form and operate. Thomas Mayes, general counsel for the Department of Education, said the first few charter school applications may be a “choose-your-own adventure” as the state adjusts to the new law. […] The post State board prepares to launch new charter school process appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Senate confirms first tribal member in history to lead National Park Service

The U.S. Senate has approved the nomination of Charles F. Sams III as the first confirmed National Park Service director since 2017. Sams, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, Ore., will be the first tribal member to lead the Park Service in the agency’s 105-year history. At his […] The post Senate confirms first tribal member in history to lead National Park Service appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PENDLETON, OR
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Audit finds Iowa governor wrongfully used federal aid for staff salaries

Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used $450,000 of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay 21 staff members, according to a new state audit. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released the report on Monday. It reveals that the Office of the Governor used $448,448 of federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries and benefits for 21 employees […] The post Audit finds Iowa governor wrongfully used federal aid for staff salaries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Political leaders commend UAW, Deere execs for reaching contract agreement

Iowa political leaders congratulated United Auto Workers union members on Wednesday after they agreed to a new contract, ending a five-week strike at John Deere plants. About 61% of UAW members voted in favor of a third-round proposal with Deere & Co. for a new six-year contract. The contract will increase wages by 10% and […] The post Political leaders commend UAW, Deere execs for reaching contract agreement appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Smithfield settlement can’t be used in COVID lawsuits

Smithfield Foods agreed this week to pay the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration $13,494 to settle a citation for failing to protect its meatpacking employees in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from exposure to the coronavirus last year, but the company didn’t admit it did anything wrong. As such, the settlement can’t be “used or […] The post Smithfield settlement can’t be used in COVID lawsuits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pandemic fatigue: Centerville schools take full week off for Thanksgiving

The state’s overall coronavirus infection rate is on the rise again as Thanksgiving approaches, according to the latest state data, and a southern Iowa school district decided it’s time for a break. Well, a longer break than it initially planned. The Centerville Community School District and its more than 1,200 students will have no class […] The post Pandemic fatigue: Centerville schools take full week off for Thanksgiving appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Some states forge ahead with COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are expected as soon as Friday to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults. But some states aren’t waiting for a green light from D.C. At least six states already have opened up eligibility for the boosters from Pfizer and Moderna beyond the categories specified by federal […] The post Some states forge ahead with COVID-19 booster shots for all adults appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy