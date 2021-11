A mile northeast of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., along what’s known as the H Street corridor, about half the people crowding the sidewalks are wearing masks. Perhaps it’s because they know that when they step into any business or establishment here, they will have to put one on anyway. The capital, after all, is one of the few remaining cities or states nationwide that mandate masks for public indoor spaces — at least it has, until today.

