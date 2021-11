If you have not yet watched the streaming video series “Ted Lasso,” I highly recommend you do. The show centers around an American football coach, Ted Lasso, hired by the new owner of a UK football (soccer) club to manage her fledgling team. Lasso’s positivity and cheery optimism raise eyebrows everywhere he goes.Within the first few episodes, viewers realize that Lasso’s good mood is not just a shtick; he views being happy as a choice he makes every day. The irony is that Lasso has just as many reasons to grump as everyone around him, but he chooses to ignore the haters, empathize with his detractors, and give others the benefit of the doubt.

