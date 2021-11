When you board Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the transformative two-day immersive experience will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before. A spread of galactic cuisine will take you on a culinary tour of the stars, with dishes inspired by Star Wars planets. A boutique provides opportunities to dress the part, including some garments inspired by the Star Wars films and modeled after actual costumes plucked from the Skywalker Ranch archive. And whether your journey takes you to the underworld, turns you into a recruit for the Resistance, or has you sympathizing with the First Order, you can be sure it will be a wholly unique experience complete with the chance to train with a lightsaber.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO