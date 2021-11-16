ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

By XPN
kwit.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Susto lead singer Justin Osborne last visited the World Cafe back in 2018, he joked a little bit about the title of his then-latest record, Ever Since I Lost My Mind:...

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

Tegan and Sara finish recording new album

Tegan And Sara have finished recording their new album. It will be their 10th LP and is expected out in 2022. The band stated: "We wrapped up recording our 10th studio album last night. It'll be a minute before you hear it but we're pretty excited about it. Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can't wait to share this one with you." The band released Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019.
MUSIC
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Ed Sheeran releases personal, compelling new album

On Oct. 29, four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo studio album “=,” pouring out his love for his wife and daughter into the lyrics of the tracks that make up this latest collection. It’s been four years since Sheeran released his wildly popular solo album “÷.” In...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
wncw.org

Friday at 2pm: SUSTO

The band SUSTO got its start with a 14-year-old Justin Osborne writing songs in a small town in South Carolina, on his grandfather’s guitar that his parents forbade him to play. After some time spent in Havana, he settled in Charleston, and the band was born. The word susto describes an intense fear understood as a condition of the soul––an ongoing, spiritual panic attack. “I chose the name SUSTO for the project because the meaning behind the word––that deep fright––was something I was experiencing, and songwriting felt like it was helping me cure it by helping me to process what was happening, Osborne says.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Saturday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Swallow the Sun, Moonflowers

Moonflowers is the eighth full-length from Jyväskylä, Finland-based Swallow the Sun, who’ve worked with Century Media since issuing their 2015 triple-album, Songs From the North I, II & III (review here). Comprised of founders Juha Raivio (guitar), Mikko Kotamaki (vocals) and Matti Honkonen (bass), as well as drummer Juuso Raatikainen, guitarist Juho Raiha, and keyboardist/backing vocalist Janni Peuhu (who’ll sit out the touring cycle for Moonflowers owing to commitments to his other band, Mercury Circle), they celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary earlier this year with the release of 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki, captured at Tavastia Club in Feb. 2020, but Moonflowers feels no less like a victory lap when it comes to their stylistic accomplishments, sweeping grandiosity — looking at you, the solo in “Keep Your Heart Safe From Me” — emotive resonance and melding of slower extreme metal, death-doom and lush melodicism.
MUSIC
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Wheel of Time: The First Turn' Album

Milan Records today releases The Wheel of Time: The First Turn, an album of principal themes composed by Lorne Balfe for the upcoming Amazon Original Series. Available everywhere now, The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) is a largely conceptual album that includes key themes written by Balfe for the characters, settings and ideas central to The Wheel of Time universe. The 14-track collection provides a foundation for the fantasy series' rich soundscape, with much of Balfe's final score cues developing as variations of these initial themes. The Wheel of Time: The First Turn album will be followed by three additional soundtrack albums to be released as separate volumes alongside the show's first season, with the Volume 1 album set for release on Friday, November 19 in tandem with the show's debut on Prime Video that same day in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Susto#Personal Record#Sun#Time#World Cafe
Soompi

TWICE Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Studio Album

TWICE’s upcoming album has set a new personal record for the group!. According to JYP Entertainment on November 10, TWICE’s third studio album “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3” surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jamestown Revival Reflect on Recent Times On New Single “These Days”

With a swaggering waltz, close harmonies, and a wealth of slide guitars, Jamestown Revival has perfectly encapsulated the dog days of feeling stranded by the events of the last two years in their brand new single, “These Days.” Straddling the line of good-time music and down-and-out feelings, “These Days” feels universal; a blurry memory of a worldwide shared experience, albeit a little closer to home for those who found themselves out of work for months on end. “‘These Days’ is about being down in the dumps, hamstrung, and unable to work,” say Jamestown Revival bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. “The past year needs no introduction. As the months rolled on by, there were surely days when it felt like it got the best of us. We wrote this song on one of those days.” Fans can hear “These Days” now at this link.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Hello to Courtney Barnett's stellar new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time'

It's here. Today is the day. Courtney Barnett has released her stellar third album Things Take Time, Take Time, which is out today via Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Described as a "finely-woven collage of snapshots recorded at a time of creative renewal and deeper understanding," that could not be more accurate, as the Australian artist continues to chart new territory and further establish herself as one of the most talented singer-songwriters of her generation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

A record store is boycotting the new Adele album over vinyl row

After making a significant comeback in the 2010s, vinyl has been suffering lately, which makes the timing of the new Adele album unfortunate. Over 500,000 vinyl copies of the pop superstar’s forthcoming album 30 have reportedly been pressed, an unseemly number when the availability of vinyl has been on the decline.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Recording New Album Including "10 Minute Plus Epic"

Machine Head has released a stream of singles between 2019 and 2021, including their new EP Arrows In Words From The Sky. Now the band is turning its collective eye toward a brand new studio album due out in summer 2022. The new album will be their first since Catharsis...
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Earthless Announce New Album Night Parade of One Hundred Demons; Share First Teaser From “Death To The Red Sun”

The San Diego psych-rock-power trio Earthless are back with new material in form of their upcoming new album, Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, which is set to be released on January 28th via Nuclear Blast. Their sixth studio album features a rather short looking track-list, with only two songs, after all, but each song has a hefty lenght. The title track of the record is a whopping 41-minutes long and “Death To The Red Sun” 20 minutes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

KINGMOSTWANTED’s New Album, “Time For The Throne” Has Arrived

Way back in June, KINGMOSTWANTED announced his project, Time For The Throne would arrive on streamers in November. The 18-track album was dropped off on Friday, and includes multiple features from both AzChike and MCM Raymond, along with some other noteworthy collaborators. “It’s out, repost to all stories n tag...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun"

Ally Venable Keeping True Blues Guitar Licks Alive. The Tuesday, October 26th program will find host Tom Lounges shining a light on the music and career of an artist coming to the Region for a performance in the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino (29th & Burr St.) in Gary, Indiana on October 29th.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy