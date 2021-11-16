ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

French Female Filmmakers Gained Ground in 2020, Says France’s National Film Board

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxpos_0cyTRJRY00

French female directors, crew members and film executives have gained ground in the last year, according to France’s National Film Board. The org said on Tuesday that a third of French film productions received a bonus subsidy for hiring female directors, cinematographers and/or heads of production in 2020 and 2021. The proportion grew from 2019 when only 25% of projects benefited from the subsidy.

Two of the films were Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” and Audrey Titane’s “Happening” which won Cannes’ Palme d’Or and Venice’s Golden Lion, respectively.

The scheme, launched at the start of 2019, is a 15% bonus given to productions that hired enough women in key roles, such as director, cinematographer and head of production. This bonus is distributed on top of the subsidy producers receive from the CNC .

Between 2011 and 2020, the number of French films directed by women rose by 5.4% to 59, while the number of movies directed by men dropped by 13%. But the CNC also said that female directors tended to work with smaller budgets (on average $2.5 million) than their male counterparts ($4.3 million).

France’s culture minister Roselyne Bachelot -Narquin said the scheme will likely be extended to TV productions going forward. She said the CNC will first conduct a study to examine the gender balance in audiovisual content produced in France.

With regards to improving the representation of minorities in film or TV content, France hasn’t been able to unveil hard statistics or create a bonus subsidy like the one launched to encourage gender parity because positive discrimination based on ethnicity is deemed unconstitutional . Instead, a modestly endowed fund called “Images de la diversity” was created in 2007 for projects “that contribute to representing French society as both diverse and united,” said the CNC.

Pap Ndiaye, a well-respected historian and managing director of the Palais de la Porte Dorée, was appointed to lead the fund and has been tapped to come up with concrete proposals to improve the diversity in French-produced content.

The CNC will also inject €250,000 ($283,310) in a new initiative to help disabled people get trained in films and TV productions and help them find employment in fields such as production, distribution and exhibition. A call for projects is being created, with French actor Sandrine Bonnaire overseeing the dedicated selection commission.

Aside from its measures to promote inclusion and gender parity, the CNC also teamed with the org 50/50 Future to launch mandatory workshops for executives in the film, TV and video games industry to prevent sexual misconduct in the workplace and on shoots.

Since January 2021, producers working on films, TV programs, technical industries and video games, have to prove that they have registered for the training in order to be eligible for subsidies. So far, 2,000 professionals have taken part in the workshop. The initiative, whose goal is to train a total of 6,000 professionals by 2023, has raised eyebrows among some professionals who noted that CNC president Dominique Boutonnat has remained in post despite the fact that he is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault on his godson.

Earlier this year, 50/50 Future tapped Hugo Rubini, a high-profile insurance broker who specializes in film and commercial productions, to get leading French insurance companies MAIF and AREAS to set up a clause to protect film productions in case of sexual harassment incidents during filming. As many as 400 productions have subscribed to the clause since its inception on July 1 and there hasn’t been a single case of sexual misconduct reported since then, according to the CNC.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Philippe Rousselot and Anastas N. Michos Discuss the Relationship Between Cinematographer and Operator

During a seminar at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival on Friday, described as “the best event of the festival” by one of the participants, Oscar-winning French cinematographer Philippe Rousselot shared his thoughts on working alongside a camera operator. “Philosophically, I hate the idea of power, command, obedience. It’s not in my DNA. But when I think of my attitude on set, I have to remind myself that I have been very dictatorial, almost tyrannical. This contradiction is the origin of this conversation,” he said. Rousselot, who also celebrated a retrospective at the Polish event, shot seven films with operator-turned-cinematographer Anastas N. Michos,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘C’mon C’mon’ Wins Top Prize for Cinematography at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

Life on the road and fantasy worlds held sway at the 29th edition of the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival on Saturday, winning big after a week of scaled down but enthusiastic industry events, seminars and screenings celebrating cinematography. “C’mon C’mon,” shot by Robbie Ryan and directed by Mike Mills, won this year’s Golden Frog. The film, which tells the story of a radio journalist driving between American cities with his nine-year-old nephew Jesse, enchanted jurors with its black-and-white imagery, one of several top contenders in monochrome. Ryan, praised for his “precise and humble eye” and “cinema that touches the soul,” accepted via...
MOVIES
Variety

Fremantle Forges Partnership With Creative Alliance of Nine Production Companies

Fremantle has forged a ground-breaking three-year partnership agreement with a creative alliance of nine leading independent production companies to help them develop and fund high-quality international dramas series and films. Called The Creatives, the alliance spans eight countries and has been spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, the production and distribution banner behind “The Returned” and “Possessions.” Along with Haut et Court, the partnership includes the Netherlands’s Lemming Film (“Pleasure”), Belgium’s Versus Production (“Mother’s Instinct”), Norway’s Maipo Film (“Miss Julie”), Germany’s Razor Film (“Waltz With Bashir”), Israel’s Spiro (“Foxtrot”), France’s Unité (“A Good Doctor”), the U.S.’s Masha (“False Flag”) and the U.K.’s...
BUSINESS
WWD

French Film Puts Spotlight on Haute Couture’s Hidden Stars

Click here to read the full article. GOLDFINGERS: High fashion’s most secretive activity is getting the cinematic treatment. “Haute Couture,” a film by French director Sylvie Ohayon, focuses on the lives of the seamstresses who produce exclusive made-to-measure dresses for the world’s 1 percent, and the house of Dior plays a central role in the plot.More from WWDJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior ShowFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 The story centers on Esther, a “première d’atelier,” or head seamstress, played by Nathalie Baye, who is preparing her last collection before retiring from the French fashion house....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandrine Bonnaire
abc17news.com

French film wins top prize at Greece’s top film festival

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie) has won the top Golden Alexander prize at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival. The film honored Sunday tells the story of a sensitive, gifted 10-year-old boy growing up in a rough neighborhood and taken under the wing of a new teacher. It was written and directed by Samuel Theis. The international competition at the festival drew 14 entries, but there were multiple competitions and prizes in the festival.
MOVIES
Raindance

Every Studio Film Directed by Female Filmmakers Out in 2021

The year of the pandemic had been quite a difficult one for filmmakers. While the cinema’s closed, there is still movie coming out on Netflix, amazon prime, Hulu, etc. ThankGod for these channels, right? I mean, how else would one spend time at home during this pandemic. While we might...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Film#To France#Female Directors#National Film Board#Org#Titane#Golden Lion#Cnc#Ap
Variety

Variety Announces 10 Directors to Watch for 2022

Variety recognized “No Time to Die” maestro Cary Joji Fukunaga’s potential on the strength of his debut, “Sin Nombre.” Wes Anderson caught our eye with “Bottle Rocket.” And “Red Rocket” director Sean Baker made the cut the year “Tangerine” took Sundance by storm. Other distinguished alumni of Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch program include “The Green Knight” helmer David Lowery, Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau (“Titane”) and “Bergman Island” auteur Mia Hansen-Løve. And now, on the strength of that track record, Variety announces 10 more helmers with sterling futures ahead: the class of 2022, to be profiled in full with the...
MOVIES
Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Palme d’Or Honoree Marco Bellocchio’s ‘Marx Can Wait’ Finds North American Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Marx Can Wait” by Italian film master Marco Bellocchio, who received the honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Represented in international markets by The Match Factory, “Marx Can Wait” is a moving and personal family tale exploring how the suicide of his twin brother Camillo shaped Bellocchio’s life and body of work. The documentary played at New York Film Festival and is eligible for this year’s Academy Awards. In “Marx Can Wait,” Bellocchio tackles the trauma of Camillo’s death and invites family members to present their memories of his twin...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Peter Luo’s Stars Collective, Donna Gigliotti Board Soudade Kaadan’s Syrian War Drama ‘Nezouh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood-based Chinese film financier Peter Luo and Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love”) have boarded upcoming female-led Syrian war drama “Nezouh,” directed by Soudade Kaadan, whose debut “The Day I Lost My Shadow” won the 2018 Venice Film Festival’s Lion of the Future. “Nezouh,” which is Kaadan’s followup to “Shadow,” is set against the backdrop of the Syrian conflict in Damascus where a young woman named Zena and her family reside in a zone that is about to be bombed. Her father takes the firm stance to stay home. With little time left, Zena and her mother Hara face a very...
MOVIES
Variety

Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops the Brit List Showcase of Unproduced Screenplays

Tianna Johnson’s “Obeah” has topped The Brit List, an annual league table of top unproduced screenplays from the U.K. Established in 2007 and similar to The Black List in the U.S., The Brit List is compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. The list includes both feature and television screenplays. Johnson’s urban fantasy drama, which scored fifteen recommendations, tells the story of a woman on the hunt for a serial killer. The teleplay, set in North West London, incorporates indigenous spiritual practices from the Caribbean. In second place with thirteen recommendations was “Maps” by Jessica Drewett,...
MOVIES
Variety

Ventana Sur’s Proyecta Highlights Projects from ‘Great Freedom,’ ‘Employer and Employee’ & ‘Land and Shade’ Producers

Benjamín Mirguet’s “Alfredo Larón,” Niles Atallah’s “Celestial Twins” and Silvina Schnicer’s “The Cottage” feature among 16 projects to be presented at Ventana Sur’s 4th Proyecta co-production forum, a wide-ranging showcase of emerging auteurs and new talents to track from Latin America and Europe. “Alfredo Larón,” for example, marks the feature debut of Mirguet, the editor of Carlos Reygadas’ “Battle in Heaven,” and also a former Cannes Directors’ Fortnight programmer. Its action takes in a 17-year-old Larón syndrome sufferer’s battle for legal compensation from the Ecuador government and, in a turn of fortune, his happy high-school days in Germany. Atallah caught attention with...
MOVIES
Variety

Abigail Disney’s Fork Films Funds 11 Documentary Projects, Partners With Peace is Loud (EXCLUSIVE)

Fork Films, a New York production company co-founded by Abigail Disney, has announced 11 grantees for its 2021 round of documentary funding. Topics explored in the slate of films include social justice, the impact of the pandemic on historically marginalized communities, climate gentrification and maternal mortality.  The company has funded over 100 projects over 14 years, adding up to over $4.5 million in documentary grants and support. With an aim to elevate justice-driven filmmakers, Fork Films has funded critically acclaimed projects in the past such as “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen,” “One Child Nation,” “Cameraperson,” “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” “Strong Island,”...
MOVIES
nyfa.edu

NYFA Documentary Filmmaking Alum Pedro Peira’s Screens ‘LA Queenciañera’ at Outfest Film Festival

At the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival, NYFA alum Pedro Peira screened his documentary, LA Queenciañera (2021) to a worldwide audience. The 2021 edition of Outfest ran from August 13th until August 22nd. The festival showcased over 170 feature-length films and shorts that celebrate the queer experience. Focused on the heritage of the LGBTQIA+ experience, participants are provided film screenings, panel events, and awards ceremonies to highlight and promote the community’s up-and-coming filmmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raindance

What 12 Things Filmmakers Do After A Film Festival

It doesn’t matter if you have had a film screen in the festival or not [I don’t this time] there are still 12 things you do after attending a film festival:. 1. Remember the reasons for attending a film festival. Perhaps before you set off to your film festival you...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy