Byron Kominek's history with farming runs deep. His grandfather, Jack, purchased his family's farm in Colorado in 1972. Ever since, it's remained in their hands; but, like many farms, it was running into financial issues. That's where Byron, who had worked for the Peace Corp and as a diplomat in Africa, stepped in. Byron has spent summers on the farm and felt a deep connection with the business. Now, he's transformed the hay and wheat farm into a cutting-edge agrivoltaic project.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO