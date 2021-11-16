Italy, France to sign Rome treaty aimed at changing EU power balance – sources
By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
6 days ago
ROME (Reuters) – Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron will sign a deal next week to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel a government source said. The details of the accord remain undisclosed, but another...
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
France and Germany are the latest European countries to issue warnings about the Moderna (MRNA) COVID vaccine for people under the age of 30 because of a “very rare” risk linked to myocarditis or heart inflammation. France's public health authority published its recommendation on Monday, saying “within the population aged...
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
(CNN) — The chaos at the border between Poland and Belarus is just the latest incident to get top brass in Brussels pondering what the European Union should do long-term about its internal security. This migrant crisis, in which Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stands accused of directing refugees to the...
On Aug. 28, 2019, I received an email from the German consulate informing me that my family’s renaturalization application had been approved: We were Germans. Again. After submitting a patchwork of documentation in January 2017 — gathered from Freiburg, London, Haifa and the San Fernando Valley — that proved that my grandfather, prize-winning Israeli physicist Shlomo Alexander, was the same Edgar Solomon Alexander born a German citizen in 1929 and forced to flee to British Palestine before he was old enough to read, we waited without word from the embassy for two and a half years.
Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
Poland said Saturday that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union's eastern frontier. Smaller groups of people are trying to cross the border in many places."
BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and […]
Sure, you have your Concorso Italiano in Monterey, California, your Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach, Florida, and your Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille outside of Paris, but for those you need a Ferrari and a jet. Plus, there are no Alfettas. To see all the great French and Italian cars you tried to fix in high school and that you can actually still afford, fix, and get running now, there is the Best of France and Italy.
Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory.
Belgium and the Netherlands are still reeling from clashes that rocked weekend protests against new anti-Covid measures.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte labelled three nights of unrest "pure violence" by "idiots" and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo called violence at a 35,000-strong protest in Brussels "absolutely unacceptable".
Europe's return to the pandemic's epicentre has been blamed on a sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant and colder weather moving people indoors again.
MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s (TIM) second-largest investor CDP doesn’t want major management changes at the former phone monopoly as its top shareholder Vivendi calls into question the role of CEO Luigi Gubitosi, three sources close to the matter said. TIM board members will face off this Thursday over plans...
This article may contain references to some of our advertising partners. Should you click on these links, we may be compensated. For more about our advertising policies, read our full disclosure statement here. It’s been almost two years – two long, difficult, pandemic-filled years – since our family last visited...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union agreed on Monday to draft a framework for possible sanctions on Russian mercenaries who could be deployed to West Africa’s Sahel region, France’s foreign minister said. Reuters reported in September that Mali’s military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali,...
The fifth and final season of Neapolitan mob series “Gomorrah” was unveiled Monday during an emotionally charged Rome event saluting the end of the gritty, groundbreaking show. As Nils Hartmann, senior director of Sky Italia original productions, put it during the press conference, in Italian TV “there is a before...
Comments / 0