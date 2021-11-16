ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Here is a summary of their forecasts:. Bank Euro/dollar Dollar/yen U.S. 10-year. Treasury yield. Barclays $1.19 115 yen 1.75%. Morgan Stanley...

Related
gold-eagle.com

Wall Street And A Strange Dollar

So far, at least, increasing inflation does not in the least seem to be of a ‘transitory’ nature. In fact, it could be speeding up. Also so far, there is no noticeable decrease in the printing of dollars. The number of Covid-19 cases is declining, even more so in the south, but the threat of the virus still has Americans nervous and subject to many regulations from state to state, which means the economic recovery is sluggish. So why has the dollar been so strong since the double bottom at the end of May?
BUSINESS
kelo.com

Investment funds buy $18.193 billion 10-year note in November – U.S. Treasury

REUTERS – Large investment managers bought $18.193 billion at a 10-year note auction held in November, compared with the $19.895 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed. Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $14.134 billion...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares decline as tech, financials weigh

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on Tuesday after falling nearly 2% a day earlier, as technology, financial, and energy stocks slipped, and surging COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns of a hit to global economic growth. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.96% to 17,255.40...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields drops to low 1.50s% as European lockdown fears trigger broad safe haven bid

Bond yields have moved sharply lower on Friday amid a bid for haven assets as Europe heads for lockdown. The US 10-year Treasury yield is now back to the low 1.50s%. US bond yields saw a sharp drop on Friday, the primary catalyst for which was a continued ramp up in concerns about lockdowns in Europe where Covid-19 infection/hospitalisation rates continue to surge. The drop in bond yields/rally in bond prices reflects a broader outperformance of safe-haven assets on Friday. The US 10-year Treasury yield dropped more than 6bps to 1.52%, now more than 13bps below earlier weekly highs at 1.65%. Declines of a similar magnitude were witnessed across the treasury curve. The 2-year yield fell 5bps to 0.45%, nearly 10bps below earlier weekly highs, the 7-year fell 7bps to 1.40% and the 30-year fell 5bps to 1.92%.
MARKETS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield inches lower after jobless claims data is about as expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.4 basis points to 1.58%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3.1 basis points lower to 1.966%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yield falls from 1.60% amid risk-off sentiment in the financial markets

US 10-year T-bond yields fall to 1.582%, amid risk-off market mood. JP Morgan expects a 0.25% rate hike by Q3 of 2022. The US 10-year benchmark note has fallen 0.57% as the New York session begins, down two basis points sitting at 1.582% at the time of publication. In the overnight session, US bond yields remained subdued, meandering around 1.60%, however, sudden changes in market mood spurred a fall towards 1.573%, while some US equity indices fell between 0.14% and 0.52%.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Thai baht leads Asian FX higher as dollar, US Treasury yields slip

BENGALURU (Nov 18): Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the US dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally, while stock markets fell as uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's rate hike drove investors away from risk assets. The Thai baht led gains with...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields snap two-day fall as inflation fears renew

US Treasury yields rebound, helping S&P 500 Futures to pick up bids. US BBB plan, Japan stimulus and China push to cut taxes/fees brighten the mood. US inflation expectations also regain amid mixed Fedspeak, US data. Market sentiment brightens during early Friday as global policymakers push for easy money. Be...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

10-Year Treasury Yield ‘Fair Value’ Estimate: 18 November 2021

The 10-year US Treasury yield has been moving higher in recent weeks. Does the shift signal an extended run higher? There’s a firmer upside bias lately, although this change doesn’t yet look decisive, although our average fair-value estimate of the 10-year rate continues to indicate that the path of least resistance is up.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

(Reuters) -Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far. The index closed at 4,700.90 on Tuesday. Here is a summary of some analysts' forecast for the index at the...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Turns Lower on Wednesday After Housing Starts Slip

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, following the government's October housing starts and building permits report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.591% at 4:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged 3.9 basis points lower to 1.979%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street opens down, dollar up as investors mull U.S. rate hikes

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street opened lower Wednesday while the dollar held near highs as investors bet on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes following strong U.S. retail sales data. All three major U.S. stock indices opened the trading day lower as the combination of stronger than expected retail sales and...
STOCKS
albuquerquenews.net

Wall Street jumps on sharply higher retail sales, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed spending levels are now exceeding those before the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail sales surged 1.7 percent in October, well ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent. The October figure was more than...
BUSINESS

