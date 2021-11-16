ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of noon Fort Wayne time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184 points, or 0.5%, to 36,270, and the Nasdaq rose...

journalgazette.net

#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Nasdaq#Home Depot#Treasury#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bmo Wealth Management#Nike#Tapestry#The Federal Reserve
