In order to fully understand the scope of what has been dubbed the Great Supply Chain Disruption, we need to go back to the beginning of the pandemic. Countries worldwide quarantined populations and shut down manufacturing and factory operations in an effort to stave off the spread of COVID-19, which created a rippling effect. Companies decreased their worker population, and therefore output of goods and services. Meanwhile, people who were home and out of work due to layoffs or cutbacks, or who were simply working remotely, kept on spending and seeking out products, The New York Times reported in October.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO