Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen gets Buffalo Bills, MVP candidacy back on track

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
There are very few people in Buffalo who are as popular as Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Actually, scratch that, nobody is as popular in all of Western New York than Josh Allen. It's for good reason, too. He's led the Bills to two straight playoff appearances, an AFC East title,...
You’ll have to take the good with the bad in the second Buffalo Bills injury report of the week. Leading off with the bad news, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice Wednesday. And team captain Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was unable to practice for the second day in a row. Consider him doubtful to play against the Jets - especially since they have a stretch of two games in five days coming up, against the 4-5 Colts and 5-3 Saints.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a chaotic NFL Sunday to say the least. Seven underdogs won their game outright including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who upset the Buffalo Bills 9-6. A big reason for that was the defense. The Jaguars held one of the NFL's best offenses to just six points.
The internet was undefeated yesterday after Buffalo's Josh Allen had issues all game long Sunday against the Jaguars Josh Allen. In what was a confusing game for anyone with eyeballs, the Bills struggled mightily against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither team really wanted to score and left it to both team's kickers to put points on the board in a 9-6 victory for the Jags. The team that tanked last year to get Trevor Lawrence and still really are kind of awful were able to give the Josh Allen lead Buffalo Bills everything they wanted, and more. And that was in part thanks to, checks notes, Josh Allen.
‘Manningcast Curse’ strikes again with Josh Allen losing to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast has quickly turned into the Manning Curse. Peyton and Eli Manning debuted their alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2 this season with resounding success. The brothers have shared insight from their combined 34 years of NFL experience to give a fresh perspective to the primetime game.
Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen went into Sunday’s game against the Bills hoping to be the best player on the field with that name and that proved to be the case. Allen became the first NFL player to sack a quarterback with the same name, picked off his namesake, and recovered a fumble by the Bills’ Josh Allen to help push the Jaguars to an unexpected 9-6 win. The Jags had four sacks and three turnovers while keeping Buffalo out of the end zone and Allen said after the game that he wants to see the team come up with the same kind of effort when they are facing quarterbacks who don’t share his name.
So much for one of the Buffalo Bills’ impressive offensive streaks. The Bills’ string of games in which they gained 20 or more first downs was snapped at 23, third most ever, in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had a 26-game streak of 20-plus first downs from 2010 to 2013 and a 24-game streak from 2016 to 2017.
The Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants all came into Week Nine without a winning record, only to then defeat a team that began the week in first place in their division. That marked the first time since December 2011 that four teams with a .500-or-worse record entering Week Nine or later each defeated a division leader on the same day.
The most stunning upset in a Sunday full of surprises came in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars knocked off the high-powered Buffalo Bills, 9-6. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
Tom Brady came out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 bye as the co-MVP favorite after his closest competitors endured a damaging week. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the 250 favorite last week, but he turned the ball over three times while leading the offense to only six points in a stunning loss at Jacksonville. His odds lengthened to 350 at BetMGM and DraftKings, as Allen and Brady are now the co-favorites at both sportsbooks.
Josh Allen is coming off a day where he led the Buffalo Bills to zero touchdowns. He was responsible for minus-12 expected points added. He turned the ball over three times in a loss. To the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite Allen’s third underwhelming performance in an eight-game stretch, the Bills are...
Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, National Lacrosse League MVP Award, Buffalo Bills, The Meadows Racetrack and Casino. Tom Brady and Josh Allen are leading the way in the MVP race this season. Well, at least according to...
Welcome to the White House. No Secret Service necessary. No political footballs allowed to be thrown. No agenda to pass. Not 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. One MetLife Stadium Drive. Not Josh Allen versus Sam Darnold. Not Josh Allen versus Zach Wilson. Josh Allen versus Mike White. Josh Allen, the seventh pick...
The ageless Tom Brady and youthful Josh Allen are dueling atop 2021 NFL MVP oddsboards, but it’s far from a two-man race at the midway point of the season. The top-10 betting favorites are all quarterbacks after Titans RB Derrick Henry was sidelined by a foot injury. Brady has the...
BUFFALO (5-3) at NEW YORK JETS (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Bills by 13, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 5-3; Jets 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 65-56. LAST WEEK: Bills lost to Jaguars 9-6; Jets lost to Colts 45-30. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH...
Week 9 of the NFL season was not particularly kind to the MVP candidates. Of the top three front-runners a week ago, two took a loss (Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford), and another (Kyler Murray) missed his team's game due to injury. Those outcomes all benefited another candidate, one who...
Comments / 0