Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen gets Buffalo Bills, MVP candidacy back on track

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen went into Sunday’s game against the Bills hoping to be the best player on the field with that name and that proved to be the case. Allen became the first NFL player to sack a quarterback with the same name, picked off his namesake, and recovered a fumble by the Bills’ Josh Allen to help push the Jaguars to an unexpected 9-6 win. The Jags had four sacks and three turnovers while keeping Buffalo out of the end zone and Allen said after the game that he wants to see the team come up with the same kind of effort when they are facing quarterbacks who don’t share his name.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO