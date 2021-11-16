The Action-Horror Thriller AMITYVILLE UPRISING Coming to Digital and DVD January 11th

It’s further proof that these days, you can call pretty much anything an AMITYVILLE movie. Lionsgate will release AMITYVILLE UPRISING on VOD/digital platforms and DVD January 11. Written and directed by Thomas J. Churchill, whose previous THE AMITYVILLE MOON also had a tenuous-at-best connection to the Long Island locale’s infamous history, it stars Scott C. Roe, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Tank Jones, Alysha Young and Mike Ferguson. The synopsis: “A chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster in this tense action-horror thriller. As Sgt. Dash [Roe] tries to keep the peace at the local police station, the explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. Can Dash and fellow officer Nina Rossi [Reiter] figure out who is friend and foe, fend off the attacks, and defend their colleagues until the savage cataclysm subsides?”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO