ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Internet of Things (IoT) Market will have Remarkable Growth and will Reach USD 10,300 Million in 2019

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Agriculture Iot Market witnessed for USD 10,300 million in 2019, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.8% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates the growing trends of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies like AI and IoT in farming. Introduction of...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Pharmaceutical Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Fishbowl

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pharmaceutical Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pharmaceutical Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Nano Cellulose Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Nano-cellulose market is growing at a high CAGR 18% during the forecast period (2021-2028)". Nano-cellulose is a material that is comprised of nano-sized cellulose fibrils. It is pseudo-plastic and exhibits thixotropic behavior is derived from wood fibers by an acid hydrolysis process which results in the formation of highly crystalline and rigid nano-fibers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Quantum Computing in Manufacturing Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, Amazon, Rigetti Computing, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Quantum Computing in Manufacturing Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Quantum Computing in Manufacturing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Waste Management and Recycling Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Companies Are Daiseki Co.Ltd, Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors Inc, Biffa Group

The take a look at is an installation in this type of way that it provides each qualitative and quantitative information approximately the sector in every area and us of a. Furthermore, the have a look at affords in-intensity analysis of critical regions which include riding forces and roadblocks a good way to impact the destiny boom of the Waste Management and Recycling Solutions market. They have a look at can even offer accessible micro marketplace investment potentialities for stakeholders, in addition to a comprehensive exam of the competitive landscape and foremost opponents' product offerings.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Gmi Research#Ai
atlantanews.net

Conventional Garden Furniture Market Value is Estimated to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Conventional Garden Furniture market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Conventional Garden Furniture.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Glass Food Container Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Glass Food Container Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Glass Food Container market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Glass Food Container industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ergonomic Keyboard Market is Booming Worldwide with Adesso, Logitech, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Ergonomic Keyboard Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Microsoft, Kinesis Corporation, Adesso, Goldtouch, Logitech, Fellowes & Matias etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Power Turbine Market May Set New Growth Story with GE, Siemens, Fuji Electric

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Industrial Power Turbine Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ansaldo Energia, BHEL, GE, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, Peter Brotherhood, Doosan Skoda Power, Elliott Group, Harbin Electric Machinery & Dongfang Electric etc.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Plant Growth Regulators Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The global plant growth regulators market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Plant growth regulators (PGR) are natural formulations or synthetic chemicals that are used to modify plant growth and development. The modification includes both growth promotion and inhibition and ranges from reproductive growth, branching, flowering, and fruit growth. These chemicals are generally active at low concentrations and are used to shorten the internodes, thereby growing a small, denser plant. Plants produce some kinds of natural regulators (endogenous) referred to as plant hormones, while synthetic formulations are called growth regulators. Plant hormones can be synthesized in any plant part including stems, roots, and buds, and are translocated to another part to cause a physiological response. Auxin, one of the key plant hormones is produced in the stem tip and moves to the darker side of the plant to promote cell elongation. The performance of PGR is based on several factors such as plant vigor, weather conditions, cultivar, application rate, and absorption by the plant. PGRs are finding widespread use in fruits, vegetables, cereals, and oilseed farming practices across the world.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Signature Verification Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Hitachi, Ascertia, Cyber-SIGN

Signature verification is refer as a technique which is used by banks, intelligence agencies and high-profile institutions to check the identity of an individual. Signature verification is mainly used to compare signatures in bank offices and other branches of market or industry. An image of the signature or a direct signature is fed into the software of signature verification and then it is compared to the signature image on file.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B Market is Booming Worldwide | Clarity Ventures, Archway, OBS Logistics

Latest released the research study on Global Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Clarity Ventures, Inc. (United States), IndiaMART (India), CEVA Logistics (France), FMi Logistics (Canada), Chain Logistics Services (United Kingdom), OBS Logistics (United Kingdom), Wheel India (India), Archway (United States), MTE Logistix (Canada) and B2B LOGISTICS (India).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Certificate Authority Market to Develop New Growth Story | DigiCert, Trustwave, SSL.com

The Latest research coverage on Certificate Authority Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Course Creation Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Udemy, Asentia LMS, Crowd Wisdom

Latest released the research study on Global Course Creation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Course Creation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Course Creation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are iSpring Solutions (United States), Udemy, Inc. (United States), Asentia LMS (United States), Crowd Wisdom (United States), Lessonly (Seismic) (United States), SkyPrep (Canada), Adobe (United States), Lectora (eLearning Brothers) (United States), Easygenerator (Netherlands), Coassemble (Australia) and Spayee (India).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Luxury Flooring Market May Set New Growth Story with Armstrong, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Luxury Flooring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group, Faus, Kronoflooring, Kaindl Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries & Greenply Industries etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

High Temperature Gaskets Market By Type (Graphite, Flurosilicone, Silicone) and By End Use (Mining Industry, Marine industry, Nuclear industry) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global High Temperature Gaskets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. High temperature gaskets are predominantly used in the oil and gas, and chemical...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Europe Region is Expected to Hold Over 45% Share of the Global Homewares Market by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Homewares market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Homewares.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

PaaS Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Google, Pivotal, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "PaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CloudBees, Google, Pivotal, Appirio, Apprenda, Bungee Labs, CA technologies, Engine Yard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Red Hat etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, Oracle

The Factory of the Future ranges across an entire organization of machine parts items and worth chain members including machinery suppliers and logistics organizations. Now more than ever before producers face the challenge of safely sharing information inside and outside manufacturing plant dividers. Manufacturing Global examines the influence of blockchain technology in the industry the manufacturer can then choose the most appropriate option from the available technology solutions. Manufacturers are developing blockchain implementations that have the potential to help them streamline operations gain greater visibility into supply chains and track assets with unprecedented precision. Blockchain can possibly alter how makers configuration engineers make and scale their items. Furthermore, because of its power to foster trust among competitors who must nonetheless cooperate within common ecosystems, it's rewriting how firms interact. Blockchain is becoming a legitimate disruptor in a myriad of industries. The technology has become so promising that none other than tech giant IBM is investing more than USD 200 million in research. Furthermore than 90% of European and US banks are researching blockchain options. The innovation can alter government finance protection and individual character security among many different fields is booming the demand for the Blockchain in Manufacturing.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Types, Applications, Top Key Players, Region and Forecast 2021 - 2027

The manufacturer's revenue model, gross income, distribution cycle, latest trends and, amongst various things, are all protected within the Digital Freight Brokerage market research. Players can determine greater approximately their competitors by using searching this information featured inside the report. This research consists of knowledge on all the world's areas and nations, additionally to marketplace size, volume, and value, additionally to charge facts. The take a glance at's purpose is to forecast marketplace sizes for diverse segments and geographies within the subsequent years based totally on past estimates.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy