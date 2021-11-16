ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Empty Capsules Market to Reach USD 3.9 Billion By 2027 at CAGR of 7.4% from 2021-2027

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe information and data cited in this Empty Capsules Market report is collected from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. The competitive analysis is also performed...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Human Microbiome Modulators Market Size to Reach USD 5.24 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Rise in global geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are among the key factors driving market revenue growth during the forecast period. According to Emergen Research, the global human microbiome modulators market size was USD 1.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Europe Region is Expected to Hold Over 45% Share of the Global Homewares Market by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Homewares market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Homewares.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Conventional Garden Furniture Market Value is Estimated to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Conventional Garden Furniture market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Conventional Garden Furniture.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Trends#Market Competition#Read Market Research#Swot#Companies#Capsugel Suheung Co Ltd#Drugsvitamins#Antiflatulent#Drugscough
atlantanews.net

Critical Illness Insurance Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | MetLife, Allianz, Aegon

Critical illness insurance is also known as dread disease policy or critical illness cover. It is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to usually make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy. The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for e.g., having a heart bypasses operation. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year""that's 1 in every 4 deaths. Heart disease costs the United States about USD 219 billion each year from 2014 to 2015. This includes the cost of medicines, health care services, and lost productivity due to death.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Body Contouring Devices Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2016-2027| VLCC Healthcare, Ilooda, Erchonia Inc. and Others

Body Contouring Devices Market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2027 from USD 3 billion in 2021 @ CAGR of 14.X% during the forecast period. Read Market Research has published a new research report, Body Contouring Devices Market 2016-27, is expected to show tremendous growth in coming years. Experts also analyzed the ongoing trends in Body Contouring Devices and the opportunities for growth in the industry. The following are the leading manufacturers of Body Contouring Devices: VLCC Healthcare, Ilooda, Erchonia Inc. and Others mentioned below. The Body Contouring Devices market research report provides competitive landscape of the industry. The report conveys the details resulting from the analysis of the focused market (region-wise, country-wise).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Course Creation Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Udemy, Asentia LMS, Crowd Wisdom

Latest released the research study on Global Course Creation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Course Creation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Course Creation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are iSpring Solutions (United States), Udemy, Inc. (United States), Asentia LMS (United States), Crowd Wisdom (United States), Lessonly (Seismic) (United States), SkyPrep (Canada), Adobe (United States), Lectora (eLearning Brothers) (United States), Easygenerator (Netherlands), Coassemble (Australia) and Spayee (India).
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Collectible Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players - Allen & Ginter, Fleer, Futera

Global Collectible Card Market Research Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Collectible Card Market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

PaaS Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Google, Pivotal, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "PaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CloudBees, Google, Pivotal, Appirio, Apprenda, Bungee Labs, CA technologies, Engine Yard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Red Hat etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Middle East & Africa is Likely to Remain the High-Growth Market for Airsoft Guns During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Airsoft Shotgun market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Airsoft Shotgun.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Increasing Public Interest In Healthcare, Especially In Urban Cities, Has Given Rise To Lucrative Opportunities For Vitro Diagnosis Tests Market 2031

Fact MR analysis of Vitro Diagnosis Tests market provides compelling insights into the factors propelling sales prospects in key segments such as (segment 1), (segment 2), and (segment 3). (Segment 3). It provides an executive-level blueprint of key market players' strategies and analyses their impact on overall growth projections. According...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Guar Market By Products (Guar Splits, Guar Gum, Guar Meal) and By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Emulsifier) - Forecast 2021-2031

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export. India's food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Home Meal Replacement Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Conagra Brands, Tyson Foods, Foodone

Latest released the research study on Global Home Meal Replacement Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Home Meal Replacement Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Home Meal Replacement. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Sempio Foods (South Korea), LEEPACK (South Korea), Conagra Brands (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Foodone (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom), Nestlé (Switzerland), OURHOME (South Korea), Eat East (Italy) and Dongwon Industries (South Korea).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
atlantanews.net

Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B Market is Booming Worldwide | Clarity Ventures, Archway, OBS Logistics

Latest released the research study on Global Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Supply Chain & Logistics for B2B. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Clarity Ventures, Inc. (United States), IndiaMART (India), CEVA Logistics (France), FMi Logistics (Canada), Chain Logistics Services (United Kingdom), OBS Logistics (United Kingdom), Wheel India (India), Archway (United States), MTE Logistix (Canada) and B2B LOGISTICS (India).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Golf Apparel Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Golf Apparel market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Golf Apparel.
APPAREL
atlantanews.net

Luxury Flooring Market May Set New Growth Story with Armstrong, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Luxury Flooring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group, Faus, Kronoflooring, Kaindl Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries & Greenply Industries etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mining Explosive Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Mining Explosive Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Mining explosives are substances that produce a high-intensity shock wave and large volumes of gas when subjected to detonation. These are generally of 2 types based on strength: high explosive (ANFO, TNT, and nitroglycerin) and low explosive(Gunpowder). High explosive is further categorized into primary, secondary, and tertiary explosive. These are used to displace the confining rock and extract the ore bodies economically. The explosive is detonated in a controlled manner with the help of boosters, detonating fuse, and exploders.
METAL MINING
atlantanews.net

Wearable Fitness Technology Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts To 2027- Xiaomi Technology, LG Electronics, Pebble Technology and Others

Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2016-2027. A latest market research report by READ Market Research on "Wearable Fitness Technology Market" offers profound overview of the products, application, geographies and major players. The report offers insights such as revenue, cost, market share and in growth projections for next 6 years. This industry report has been prepared by collecting first-hand information through paid channels and primary research hence it ensures the quality. The market report provides key statistical information such as Market Size, Market Share, Revenue Projections, Competitor Analysis and Regional splits in terms of revenue and share.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy