Optical Microscope Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

"The global plant growth regulators market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Plant growth regulators (PGR) are natural formulations or synthetic chemicals that are used to modify plant growth and development. The modification includes both growth promotion and inhibition and ranges from reproductive growth, branching, flowering, and fruit growth. These chemicals are generally active at low concentrations and are used to shorten the internodes, thereby growing a small, denser plant. Plants produce some kinds of natural regulators (endogenous) referred to as plant hormones, while synthetic formulations are called growth regulators. Plant hormones can be synthesized in any plant part including stems, roots, and buds, and are translocated to another part to cause a physiological response. Auxin, one of the key plant hormones is produced in the stem tip and moves to the darker side of the plant to promote cell elongation. The performance of PGR is based on several factors such as plant vigor, weather conditions, cultivar, application rate, and absorption by the plant. PGRs are finding widespread use in fruits, vegetables, cereals, and oilseed farming practices across the world.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO