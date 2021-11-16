ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Red Rice Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026 | Natureland Organics, B&B, Sunnywood

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Latest released research study on Red Rice Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Red Rice Market size broken down by various segments...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Tennis Racquets Market is Going to Boom with Wilson, Babolat, Volkl, Slazenger

The latest study released on the Global Tennis Racquets Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Tennis Racquets market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
TENNIS
atlantanews.net

Virtual Reality Content Creation Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Wevr, Microsoft, Google

The Latest research coverage on Virtual Reality Content Creation Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
COMPUTERS
atlantanews.net

Guar Market By Products (Guar Splits, Guar Gum, Guar Meal) and By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Emulsifier) - Forecast 2021-2031

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export. India's food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Collectible Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players - Allen & Ginter, Fleer, Futera

Global Collectible Card Market Research Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Collectible Card Market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B B#Market Research#Rice Flour#Natureland Organics#Red Rice Market#Covid#Rajesh Industries#The Pahari Life#B B Organics#Kinnathappam#Ama
atlantanews.net

Certificate Authority Market to Develop New Growth Story | DigiCert, Trustwave, SSL.com

The Latest research coverage on Certificate Authority Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Conventional Garden Furniture Market Value is Estimated to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Conventional Garden Furniture market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Conventional Garden Furniture.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

PaaS Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Google, Pivotal, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "PaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CloudBees, Google, Pivotal, Appirio, Apprenda, Bungee Labs, CA technologies, Engine Yard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Red Hat etc.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Critical Illness Insurance Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | MetLife, Allianz, Aegon

Critical illness insurance is also known as dread disease policy or critical illness cover. It is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to usually make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy. The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for e.g., having a heart bypasses operation. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year""that's 1 in every 4 deaths. Heart disease costs the United States about USD 219 billion each year from 2014 to 2015. This includes the cost of medicines, health care services, and lost productivity due to death.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Course Creation Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Udemy, Asentia LMS, Crowd Wisdom

Latest released the research study on Global Course Creation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Course Creation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Course Creation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are iSpring Solutions (United States), Udemy, Inc. (United States), Asentia LMS (United States), Crowd Wisdom (United States), Lessonly (Seismic) (United States), SkyPrep (Canada), Adobe (United States), Lectora (eLearning Brothers) (United States), Easygenerator (Netherlands), Coassemble (Australia) and Spayee (India).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Ergonomic Keyboard Market is Booming Worldwide with Adesso, Logitech, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Ergonomic Keyboard Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Microsoft, Kinesis Corporation, Adesso, Goldtouch, Logitech, Fellowes & Matias etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Glass Food Container Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Glass Food Container Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Glass Food Container market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Glass Food Container industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Middle East & Africa is Likely to Remain the High-Growth Market for Airsoft Guns During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Airsoft Shotgun market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Airsoft Shotgun.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Europe Region is Expected to Hold Over 45% Share of the Global Homewares Market by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Homewares market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Homewares.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

High Temperature Gaskets Market By Type (Graphite, Flurosilicone, Silicone) and By End Use (Mining Industry, Marine industry, Nuclear industry) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global High Temperature Gaskets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. High temperature gaskets are predominantly used in the oil and gas, and chemical...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Quantum Computing in Manufacturing Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, Amazon, Rigetti Computing, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Quantum Computing in Manufacturing Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Quantum Computing in Manufacturing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Luxury Flooring Market May Set New Growth Story with Armstrong, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Luxury Flooring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group, Faus, Kronoflooring, Kaindl Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries & Greenply Industries etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mining Explosive Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Mining Explosive Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Mining explosives are substances that produce a high-intensity shock wave and large volumes of gas when subjected to detonation. These are generally of 2 types based on strength: high explosive (ANFO, TNT, and nitroglycerin) and low explosive(Gunpowder). High explosive is further categorized into primary, secondary, and tertiary explosive. These are used to displace the confining rock and extract the ore bodies economically. The explosive is detonated in a controlled manner with the help of boosters, detonating fuse, and exploders.
METAL MINING
atlantanews.net

Increasing Public Interest In Healthcare, Especially In Urban Cities, Has Given Rise To Lucrative Opportunities For Vitro Diagnosis Tests Market 2031

Fact MR analysis of Vitro Diagnosis Tests market provides compelling insights into the factors propelling sales prospects in key segments such as (segment 1), (segment 2), and (segment 3). (Segment 3). It provides an executive-level blueprint of key market players' strategies and analyses their impact on overall growth projections. According...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cookie Website Tracker Scanning Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Osano, Clarip, Cookie Script

The act of monitoring people's movements, interests, and behaviour on the Internet, most commonly through the use of cookies and other website trackers, is referred to as website tracking. When users browse the web, service providers, content providers, and other third parties obtain a large amount of personal data. Most of these businesses rely on large-scale data collecting and processing for commercial objectives. Personal information can be utilised for a variety of purposes, including ad targeting, pricing discrimination, health and mental condition assessment, and financial credibility assessment. Increased public awareness about data privacy has prompted even the world's largest tech corporation, Google, to implement consent-based overhauls of its fundamental services, pointing the whole adtech industry in the direction of a more equitable and privacy-focused Internet.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy