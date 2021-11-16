Direct Selling Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Herbalife Nutrition, Natura, Oriflame

Critical illness insurance is also known as dread disease policy or critical illness cover. It is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to usually make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy. The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for e.g., having a heart bypasses operation. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year""that's 1 in every 4 deaths. Heart disease costs the United States about USD 219 billion each year from 2014 to 2015. This includes the cost of medicines, health care services, and lost productivity due to death.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO