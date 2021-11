A physical PC or server in your building was the only way to run applications and programmes before moving to the Cloud Computing model. There was a time when many businesses were battling to build their own data centres from scratch. According to MIRAT's CEO Chaitanya Kumar, companies with data centres dedicate many IT staff and resources. As a result, the number of IT specialists required to run data centres is growing exponentially. As a result, continuing to sustain productivity becomes a new obstacle.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO