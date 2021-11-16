Salomo and Schmidt

If you are a regular reader of this blog, or if you have studied the early history of Lutheranism in America, you no doubt have heard about two pastors that were part of the Gesellschaft that arrived in this country in 1839. Those two pastors were Rev. E.G.W. Keyl and Rev. C.F.W. Walther. In those early days, it was not uncommon for daughters and sons of Lutheran pastors to find each other and become husband and wife. Therefore, it should not be surprising that one of Rev. Keyl’s sons would marry one of Rev. Walther’s daughters. However, the surprising aspect of this couple getting married is the fact that these two were also first cousins because Rev. Keyl’s wife was Rev. Walther’s sister.

RELIGION ・ 11 HOURS AGO