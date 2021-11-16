ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salomo and Schmidt

By Warren Schmidt
lutheranmuseum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will read another story that takes place in Frohna today. It involves a marriage that took place on this day back in 1875, making today the 146th anniversary of the two that were married. I thought that this couple might qualify as one of those in which both the bride...

lutheranmuseum.com

Five Funerals in Frohna

If you would tromp through the Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, you could find the five the gravestones shown in the gallery below. Those five individuals will all be part of today’s post. The story begins with the only gravestone above that does not have the surname, Stueve, engraved on it. It is also the person who was the first to be born of all the above characters.
OBITUARIES
lutheranmuseum.com

Gustav and Frieda

I am going to write a story about Gustav Wagner today. This is not the first time that I have written about a man named Gustav Wagner. Today’s Gustav was the grandson of the man I have written about before. That Gustav Wagner had married Theresa Palisch, and those two ran what was once called the Wagner Hotel that was located in Altenburg. If you do a search on the term “Wagner” or “Wagner Hotel” on this website, you will find quite a few posts that have already been written about this Wagner family. Here is a photo of the Wagner Hotel, which no longer stands.
ENTERTAINMENT
lutheranmuseum.com

The Kramer’s – A Breeding Ground for Church Workers

The posts on this blog this week have spent a lot of time at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. We end up there again today to tell the story of a couple that was married on this day 130 years ago. Since we discussed a woman by the name of Clara Burfeind just a few days ago, let’s start by looking at the bride in today’s story because she is Clara’s younger sister, Matilda Burfeind.
FROHNA, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

The Keyl-Walther Couple

If you are a regular reader of this blog, or if you have studied the early history of Lutheranism in America, you no doubt have heard about two pastors that were part of the Gesellschaft that arrived in this country in 1839. Those two pastors were Rev. E.G.W. Keyl and Rev. C.F.W. Walther. In those early days, it was not uncommon for daughters and sons of Lutheran pastors to find each other and become husband and wife. Therefore, it should not be surprising that one of Rev. Keyl’s sons would marry one of Rev. Walther’s daughters. However, the surprising aspect of this couple getting married is the fact that these two were also first cousins because Rev. Keyl’s wife was Rev. Walther’s sister.
RELIGION
Illinois State
lakecountystar.com

Exclusive: Meet the Missouri man mummified nearly 100 years ago

Editor's note: Initial coverage of Joseph Marconnot, the "St. Louis Mummy," originally posted Oct. 29. Following the story, the family reached out to the reporter (who contacted them prior to the original piece) to meet the man they call "Uncle Joe." This is a recount of those events. The Dry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lutheranmuseum.com

Schmidt and Scholl – Another “Sch-” Couple

You will be reading the story of a Schmidt/Scholl marriage today. First of all, let me say that there are so many names in our German Family Tree with the Sch- spelling at the beginning of the surname that it is not that unusual to find a marriage between two individuals that fit that category. However, let me point out another unusual characteristic of the spelling of Schmidt and Scholl. Each surname has just one vowel and plenty of consonants. Scholl has 1 vowel and 5 consonants; Schmidt has 1 vowel and 6 consonants. So, today’s marriage is one that is between a single “i” and a single “o”. Perhaps it takes a strange brain like mine to notice such things.
RELATIONSHIPS

