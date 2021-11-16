ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Pay-Per-Taste Technology Is Democratizing Wine Tasting

By Maria C. Hunt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bottle of the Harlan family’s Promontory, one of Napa Valley’s new generation of cult cabs, sells for $1,000 and up — if you have the connections and patience to even find a bottle of the highly allocated wine. But at the Oakville Wine Merchant, a chic wine retailer in Napa...

East Bay Times

60+ winter wine tastings and events in Napa, Sonoma and more

Looking for something fun to do this winter in wine country? Here are more than 60 wine tasting events, festivals and more. (Just make sure you call or double check before you go. In the pandemic era, everything is subject to change.) Abbot’s Passage Winery and Mercantile: 11 a.m.-6 p.m....
NAPA, CA
Modesto Bee

Modesto native set to open Napa Valley wine tasting room in the spring

Modesto native Mathew Bruno will unveil his first-ever tasting room in the spring of 2022. The new tasting destination will be in an elegant historic Queen Anne Victorian in Rutherford, built in 1894. The extensive restoration of the entire property is ongoing and when finished, guests will be able to...
MODESTO, CA
Eater

Tokki Reimagines the Korean Drinking Spot With Truffle-Laden, Uni-Topped Small Plates

LA’s Koreatown has a new modern Korean restaurant worth checking out called Tokki, which opened a few weeks ago in mid-October at the very busy Chapman Plaza complex on the corner of Sixth and Alexandria. The restaurant comes from four partners who know their respective white-collar professions (Alex Park, Yohan Park, Patrick Liu, and John Kim), but don’t have any previous restaurant experience. Thankfully, they have chef Sunny Jang, who has extensive work at places like three Michelin star Quince and modern Korean restaurant Barnzu in San Francisco, as well as World’s 50 Best restaurant Atomix in New York City, to oversee the menu and lead the kitchen. Together, the five hope to establish the first real dinner-oriented full-service modern Korean restaurant in Los Angeles that encapsulates the zeitgeist of personalized Korean fare using American ingredients and polished preparations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wooderice.com

Old City’s MA Selections is Hosting a Wine Tasting – Wine 101 With Vegan, Organic & Biodynamic Wines

For wine lovers, here’s something a bit different from the norm. MA Selections (124 Chestnut St.) is hosting a wine tasting with a little bit of a twist. Instead of your traditional reds and whites, MA Selections will be hosting an introductory wine tasting 101 featuring vegan, organic and biodynamic wines on Friday November 12th from 6:30 -8:30 pm and Sunday November 14th 11:30-1:30 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
funcheap.com

Taste of Mountain View Food & Wine Walk

Dang! This event has already taken place. The Taste of Mountain View Food and Wine Walk will be held on Wednesday, November 10th from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM in Downtown Mountain View. Castro Street in Downtown Mountain View is a renowned magnet for foodies and wine aficionados alike. There...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
osidenews.com

Gelson’s to Host Virtual Wine Tasting With Renowned Winemaker Julien Fayard

Carlsbad CA— Gelson’s is hosting a virtual wine tasting with Julien Fayard, one of Napa Valley’s most respected 100pt winemakers. In Napa, Julien spent a few years at Melka Estates, honing his terroir-forward winemaking style with the distinguished French winemaker Philippe Melka. He’s now gone on to launch his own projects, making wine for wineries like Purlieu and Le Pich, as well as his own labels — Azur, Covert Estate, and Empreinte. And, of course, projects like Gelson’s private label wines.
CARLSBAD, CA
realtybiznews.com

Businesses invest in golf simulators, wine tasting + free honey to lure workers back

Businesses are investing in more upscale workplaces in an effort to lure workers back to the office. They’re looking to buy more spacious premises with amenities and perks such as custom-built lounges, games rooms with ping-pong tables and foosball, outdoor areas including spaces with fire pits for diners. They’re also looking to renovate existing premises to add the same. In addition, many are looking to installing better ventilation and sanitation systems, and create apps that allow workers to contact building security or order food.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ovid
Jon Mccarthy
pghcitypaper.com

Food truck party, global wine tasting, and more Pittsburgh Food News

440 First Ave., Downtown. facebook.com/blaqkhousecollections. BLAQK House Collections will host a Global Wines of Color night on Sun., Nov. 14 from 3-7 p.m. For just $20, you can sample wines from the United States, Spain, South Africa, Portugal, Italy, Cuba, Australia, and Argentina. Visit their Facebook page for more details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eater

Reservations-Only Wine Tasting Room Opens in East Austin

A new private wine tasting room, Blurred Vines, is opening in East Austin. Blurred Vines will open by reservation only at 901 East Seventh Street starting on Saturday, November 13. Blurred Vines will serve mostly wines from the West Coast — California, Washington, and Oregon — with a few bottles...
DRINKS
Coast News

Taste of Wine: Orfila Winery, Crosby Baker offer superb autumn delights

Leaves changing colors, pumpkins and squashes, along with the smells of cinnamon, nutmeg and roasted root vegetables always remind me that fall is upon us. Senior Editor Frank and I welcomed the season by getting reacquainted with Orfila Winery, one of North County and San Diego’s premier wineries. At its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

USC-VHH to Host Wine-Tasting Event

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s wine-tasting fundraiser is being held on Friday, Nov. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the USC-VHH patio, located at 1812 Verdugo Blvd. The “Fall for Wine” event will feature wines from San Antonio Winery,...
dayton.com

Raise a glass! Downtown’s Grist plans wine sales, tastings

A downtown destination for gourmet carb cuisine is stepping up its offerings with the recent approval of its liquor license. Grist, a specialty pasta and bread market at 46 W. Fifth St. at Ludlow Street, has obtained its liquor license. Casey Van Voorhis, co-owner of Grist with her husband Patrick, said the approval means new offerings are coming soon.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Taste Gold Medal Winning Foothills Wines at the Premier Foothill Wine Festival

Is excited to present the 2021 Foothill Wine Festival, to be held on Sunday, November 20, from 4pm until 7pm at The Palladio, Folsom’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment venue. Featuring over 50+ wineries from California’s Sierra Foothill Wine Region, attendees will be able to choose from 300 wines being poured while enjoying small bites and live music.
FOLSOM, CA
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Happy Holidays Wine Tasting at Ale House 1890

Ale House 1890 invites you to get ready for holiday entertaining with a wine tasting event on Thursday, November 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Taste 30 wines for $30; space is limited, so stop by Ale House to sign up! To learn more or to follow this event, visit Facebook.
DRINKS
alaskasnewssource.com

A changing climate is affecting the taste of your wine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a long, stressful day and all you can think about is that glass of Cabernet Sauvignon you’re going to pour yourself when you get home. You open the door, grab your favorite glass and top it off. As you sit in front of the tv catching up with your latest binge-worthy show you take a sip.
ANCHORAGE, AK
vinography.com

Global Greats: Selections From the Wine & Spirits Top 100 Tasting

The wine world is creeping towards normalcy again, albeit slowly and gradually. One of the most satisfying signs of this return has been the resumption of large-scale public and trade tastings here in San Francisco, including one of my favorite wine tasting events every year, the Wine & Spirits Magazine Top 100 tasting.
DRINKS
bostonchefs.com

Truffle Tasting Menu

Savor a night filled with one of the world’s rarest delicacies, the white Alba truffle (a.k.a. the gift from the gods), at Menton. White Alba truffle season is fleeting (just a few weeks in late October/early November), so the coveted fungi can be hard to come by, but thankfully chef-owner Barbara Lynch got her hands on some so you can enjoy a full Alba Truffle Tasting. Starting Wednesday, November 10th get a seat in the glamorous dining room and enjoy this five-course prix fixe tasting menu with paired wines. The tasting costs $350 per person with an optional wine pairing for $120 per person. Make your reservation online or call 617.737.0099 – Menton is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 5:00-9:00pm and Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm – and toast this fabulous fungus while they last!
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Portland Bar Holy Ghost Will Open With Machine-Shaken Gin Fizzes and Lots of Agave Spirits

When Portland bar maven Ezra Caraeff started thinking about the cocktail menu for his incoming Southeast Portland bar, Holy Ghost, he took inspiration from a plant across the street. A towering agave plant — nicknamed “Monte” — drew crowds and press coverage last year as it began to bloom, frustrating its owner. So he developed a long list of agave spirits to work with, whether it’s a house-infused tequila in a ranch water cocktail, a mezcal Old Fashioned riff with a boost of Cazadores Reposado, or an Altos Plata Aperol spritz.
PORTLAND, OR
cruiseradio.net

Oceania Cruises Reveals New Room Service Menu, Wine Tasting Experiences

Oceania Cruises has revealed details on the next phase of dining enhancements that are rolling out across its fleet as part of the OceaniaNEXT program. Following the May introduction of new dining experiences, menus, and service levels, the next phase brings new wine tasting programs, expanded in-room dining choices, and a soufflé of the day in The Grand Dining Room.
LIFESTYLE

