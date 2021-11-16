How Pay-Per-Taste Technology Is Democratizing Wine Tasting

LA’s Koreatown has a new modern Korean restaurant worth checking out called Tokki, which opened a few weeks ago in mid-October at the very busy Chapman Plaza complex on the corner of Sixth and Alexandria. The restaurant comes from four partners who know their respective white-collar professions (Alex Park, Yohan Park, Patrick Liu, and John Kim), but don’t have any previous restaurant experience. Thankfully, they have chef Sunny Jang, who has extensive work at places like three Michelin star Quince and modern Korean restaurant Barnzu in San Francisco, as well as World’s 50 Best restaurant Atomix in New York City, to oversee the menu and lead the kitchen. Together, the five hope to establish the first real dinner-oriented full-service modern Korean restaurant in Los Angeles that encapsulates the zeitgeist of personalized Korean fare using American ingredients and polished preparations.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO