Bullying is a grave offense — it can negatively affect a child’s mental health and lead to poor academic performance, low self-esteem, and poor social involvement (1). While the topic of bullies in itself is uncomfortable, learning that your child is a bully can be all the more unsettling. No parent wants to be told that their child is engaging in bullying activities. It can be disheartening, but it is true that sometimes, even the brightest and the most well-mannered children can turn into bullies. This doesn’t mean that your child is a bad person; it only means that they need to be dealt with carefully to understand that what they are doing is wrong and unacceptable.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO