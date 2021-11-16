ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

VIDEO: Dozens Of Elk Run From Wildfire In Estes Park

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA herd of elk was seen running from...

Elk Rings Doorbell at Estes Park Home, But Doesn’t Get Let In

We all know (or at least should know) not to approach bull elk, but what if one approaches you? Or, invites itself over to your house? We'd say, probably don't let them in. While a Ring doorbell camera in Fort Collins recently caught a mountain lion on a porch in Midtown and terrified all of us, up in Estes Park, they're at least more used to wildlife encounters in the front yard. TV host Kyle Clark shared the video from Joanie Jonell's doorbell camera, and fortunately, they didn't answer (not that he could fit through it anyway). #themostcoloradothingwesawtoday.
WATCH: Elk Herd Fleeing Estes Park Fire

We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
Wildfire erupts in Estes Park; evacuations expanded

A wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Estes Park and burned 115 acres of forest by early Tuesday afternoon and was only 11% contained, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. "Homes are being threatened as of right now. We have not had any reports of damage...
Eric Harrington
Map: Kruger Rock wildfire evacuations in Estes Park

Evacuations have been ordered because of a wildfire near Estes Park, the Colorado town on the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. The Kruger Rock Fire was discovered around 7 a.m. Tuesday and grew to 20 acres in barely an hour, according to the Larimer County sheriff’s office. By 10 a.m., it was estimated at 75 acres.
Wildfire burning outside Estes Park forces evacuations amid dry, windy conditions

ESTES PARK — Sarah Hastings and Zoe Karam woke Tuesday to see fire billowing over a mountain near the 19 acres where they live in a motor home off U.S. 36 in Larimer County. Ordered to evacuate, they packed up the motor home, a travel trailer, a utility trailer and several motorcycles, moving everything into Estes Park and out of the wildfire’s path.
Estes Park Colorado Residents Show Closeness of Kruger Rock Wildfire

If you smell smoke today, even as far as Windsor and Greeley, it's because of smoke from a new wildfire that is burning near Estes Park. Just how near? Too near. According to CBS4's Dillon Thomas, investigators think they now know the cause of the wildfire: powerlines. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 11 percent contained and had burned over 115 acres. It also posed a threat to structures in the area, as crews feared the fire could jump US-36.
#Wildfire
Herd of elk flee from Colorado wildfire as smoke billows behind them

A herd of elk have been spotted fleeing a wildfire in Colorado. In footage shared on social media by Eric Harrington, the animals can be seen running down a hill in Estes Park as smoke billows from the forest behind them. The Colorado blaze, dubbed the Kruger Rock Fire, sparked...
Mandatory evacuations issued for Little Valley in Estes Park due to wildfire

Mandatory evacuations issued for Little Valley in Estes Park due to wildfire. Mandatory evacuations issued for Little Valley in Estes Park due to wildfire. Nurse witnesses Aurora students' shooting, helps wounded students. Near-record heat Tuesday then cold front with slight chance for snow in Denver. Street racer kills 21-year-old woman...
Wildfire near Estes Park moving east, up to est. 100 acres

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT Team were called to an area east of Pueblo on Tuesday. Construction worked killed in El Paso Co. after being crushed by equipment. A construction worker at the future site of Security Fire Dept. Station 4 was crushed and killed on Tuesday morning.
