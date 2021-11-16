VIDEO: Dozens Of Elk Run From Wildfire In Estes Park

We all know (or at least should know) not to approach bull elk, but what if one approaches you? Or, invites itself over to your house? We'd say, probably don't let them in. While a Ring doorbell camera in Fort Collins recently caught a mountain lion on a porch in Midtown and terrified all of us, up in Estes Park, they're at least more used to wildlife encounters in the front yard. TV host Kyle Clark shared the video from Joanie Jonell's doorbell camera, and fortunately, they didn't answer (not that he could fit through it anyway). #themostcoloradothingwesawtoday.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO