Public Health

DC to lift indoor mask mandate, with notable exceptions

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday announced that the nation's capital will lift its indoor mask mandate on Nov. 22. The District briefly paused its indoor mask mandate over the summer after first implementing...

