ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2006 Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic Ford Ranger

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue 2006 Ford Ranger 4WD 5-Speed 3.0L V6 OHV...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

This 6x6 Ford Ranger With Rear Steering For Sale Is Peak Truck

The old Ford Ranger is one of those wonderful small trucks that can do a lot of work for how cheap they cost, even right now. They also end up as the base for some pretty sweet builds. This 1995 Ranger for sale on Facebook Marketplace will stop you in your tracks. I mean, it’s a 6x6 small pickup with hydraulic steering rear wheels. I know, I’m surprised, too.
BUYING CARS
Portland Tribune

Ford's Ranger still shines in the midsize truck market

The bottom line on the Ford Ranger is that it's a great choice for anyone whose pickup truck is also their daily driver. When Ford brought the Ranger back to the American market in 2019, the midsize truck was exactly what the market needed. Powered by a modern turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a smart 10-speed transmission, the Ranger bridged the gap between towing and hauling capacity, driving performance, and fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Black Clearcoat Jeep Gladiator Sport

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22225 miles below market average!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2018 Lightning Blue Ford Escape SEL

CARFAX One-Owner. Lightning Blue Metallic 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Ranger#Sonic#Blue 2006 Ford#Ohv
Roanoke Times

2014 Twilight Blue Metallic Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium

Clean CARFAX. Twilight Blue Metallic 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+ * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Cars & SUVs Under $25,000 * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Carbonized Gray Metallic Ford F-150 Lariat

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Ice Storm Metallic Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, C-Max Hybrid SE, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Ice Storm Metallic, Medium Light Stone w/Cloth Front Bucket Seats, 17" Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 42/37 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarking 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Against Ford Ranger Raptor

General Motors is benchmarking the upcoming 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 against the the Ford Ranger Raptor, as discovered in a recent series of spy photos. Per an earlier report from GM Authority, General Motors is currently undergoing prototype testing for the new 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2, with recent spy images revealing the ZR2 prototype heading back from off-road tests alongside the Chevy’s corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X. Interestingly, the two GM off-roaders were also joined by the current Ford Ranger Raptor, indicating ongoing benchmarking between them.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2007 Stone White Clearcoat (fleet) Chrysler Sebring Base

*At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2011 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Nitro Detonator

Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2011 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 SOHC 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re shopping for a crossover in the mid-$20K range, but find most...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Blue Ford Utility Police Interceptor Base

Blue 2013 Ford Utility Police Interceptor AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport

Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Steel Wheels, Wrangler Unlimited Sport, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 4WD, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 16" x 7.0" Luxury Styled Steel Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, CD player, Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Radio: 130, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunrider Soft Top, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 22983 miles below market average!
CELL PHONES
Roanoke Times

2021 Oxford White Ford Transit-350 Base 156 WB

Oxford White 2021 Ford Transit-350 156 WB RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-250SD XL

Gray 2015 Ford F-250SD XL 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Strong towing and payload capacities; wide range of equipment levels and...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Tempest Blue Metallic Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0

Blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged DIESEL. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2018 Jet Black Mica Mazda CX-5 Sport

Jet Black Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25287 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags...
BUYING CARS
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Ford Ranger Tremor, Jeep Grand Cherokee

This week we get two vehicles designed for serious off-road use. First up is a Ford Ranger. The base price is about $25K, but this is loaded up with options, including a Tremor package. That raises the ground clearance to 9.7 inches, has skid plates, large 32-inch tires, a locking differential and expensive Fox shocks to soak up impacts. That will be $4,200 extra, please. With four-wheel drive, the total tab comes to $48K.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy