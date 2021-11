NEW YORK — At the RailTrends 2021 conference in New York on Thursday, there was plenty of praise for what workers in the nation’s railroad industry had achieved from the start of the pandemic through today, moving enormous amounts of freight on a system that encountered some of the highest demand it had ever seen. It was also buffeted by off-the-charts impacts like the wildfires of western Canada and the polar vortex in the U.S. Southwest last February.

