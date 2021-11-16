ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cryptocurrency 101: The Basics

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego new cryptocurrency contributor, Alvin Tabios, discussed with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on the basics of cryptocurrency....

FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
kusi.com

The ‘demand’ side of our current inflation picture

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with On the Air co-host, Sully, about supply chain issues, labor shortages and manufacturing challenges being the culprit of our current “bad-news” inflationary picture. In fact there is another huge factor that issues into the “bad news” and that is the demand side of the problem.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
kusi.com

Why have a trusted contact on your investment accounts?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s very important to have the benefits of a trusted financial contact, said Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Asset Management. That contact has to be at least 18 years old, not your attorney, not your certified public accountant, and must be someone close to you who knows your situation, Wilsey said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
securityboulevard.com

Security Basics in a Hybrid Environment

Half of respondents to the recent ActualTech Media MegaCast: Ensuring Trust and Security in Enterprise IT and the Cloud survey were not confident that their data is as secure in the cloud as it is on-premises. Businesses are concerned they’ll lose control of their environment, become unable to define and manage their attack surface and fail to keep up with network management tasks.
SOFTWARE
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
irmagazine.com

Price corrections could be coming, warns Fidelity

‘The fast bounce back in earnings growth and equity market returns over the past year was always going to peter out,’ writes Romain Boscher, global chief investment officer for equities, in Fidelity International’s Catch-2022: An investor’s guide to the year ahead for the global economy. ‘That process has started and will continue through 2022. The question is whether we will have a soft or hard landing.
STOCKS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

How To Protect Your Retirement Portfolio Against Market Pullbacks

It's never too soon or too late to start preparing for your retirement. With the world feeling more volatile than ever, the stock market is bound to encounter peaks and valleys in the coming years. Whether you're a new investor, you're preparing to retire, or you already have retired, it's essential to consider the effect of the stock market on your retirement savings.
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Explains Why $AVAX, $FTM, $AAVE, and $CHZ Have ‘Insane Potential’

Recently, Aaron Arnold, a co-host of the popular crypto-focused YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, talked about four crypto projects with “insane potential”. Below, we highlights some of the comments he made about these projects — as originally reported by The Daily Hodl — in a YouTube video released on November 13.
NFL
investing.com

In the World of Crypto, Cardano Could Be a Real Winner

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
MARKETS

