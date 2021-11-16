Entire Tree Windbreak Along Kennedy Rd. in Richland is GONE

This White Salmon, Washington Airbnb offers a view of Mount Hood and the Columbia River right from your hot tub. When I was in the process of buying my condo, a co-worker told me "any time you have the chance to live in a house with a view, do everything you can to buy the house with the view." So, we bought the house with a view and we've never regretted that decision once. We can see the Fourth of July fireworks displays put on by not just the cities of Pasco and Kennewick, but the residents of West Richland. Fighter jets fly right over our roof during the summer boat races and we can see how traffic is on the Blue Bridge before we even leave the house. I thought I had a great view of the Columbia River, but then I saw this Airbnb in White Salmon.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO