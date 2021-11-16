ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Packers Stock Sale Underway

Packers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers, with its unique public ownership structure,...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Packers sold 126K shares of stock since Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers tell Action 2 News they sold 126,000 stock shares since Tuesday morning out of the 300,000 the team intends to sell. The Packers also announced the stock sale is now open to residents of Canada, too. “Upon announcing our sale in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers’ stock now available for purchase in Canada

The Packers officially are going international. The only team that hasn’t played a regular-season game outside the United States (there are rumblings that they’ll “host” a 2022 game in Germany), the Packers will make the currently ongoing sale of their stock available to fans in Canada. “Upon announcing our sale...
NFL
101 WIXX

Packers Sell 36.7 Million In Stock

(Green Bay, WI) — A lot of people want to be ‘owners’ of the Packers. Green Bay updated it sales to 36.7 million-dollars in stock in just two days. The Packers are selling up to 90 million-dollars worth of shares, at 300 dollars-a-piece, to raise money for stadium renovations. This...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Acme Packing Company discusses Packers stock sale on ESPN’s Outside the Lines

On Wednesday, APC’s own Paul Noonan appeared on the Outside the Lines segment of ESPN’s SportsCenter with Michele Steele to discuss the Packers’ latest stock offering. Paul touched on the those who choose to lable Packers’ stock a scam, the true value of the stock to fans, players, and the community at large, and the reasons the league, and the other owners, fear and detest having to deal with a community owned team. They also touch on Paul’s twitter tiff with Darren Rovell, and why the viewpoint that all corporations must focus on creating shareholder income is myopic and limited.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
Golf Digest

We regret to inform you that Green Bay Packers "stock" is a scam

Every once in a while, somebody will go viral for posting a GoFundMe for some ridiculously dubious "goal," like taking a vacation. In the most extreme cases, it will be clear that they have money of their own, but simply prefer not to spend it. Tied in with all this is a certain entitlement—they feel they deserve that trip, which makes them shameless enough to ask for it. This kind of social conduct would be offensive even in a vacuum, but when you consider that the rest of GoFundMe is used for things like getting individuals out from under crushing medical debt, it becomes especially crass. We judge them harshly.
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers raise nearly $25 million in first day of latest stock sale

They’re not really selling stock. They’re passing the hat. And on the first day of doing so, the hat filled up quickly. Via the Green Bay Press Gazette, the Packers on Tuesday sold 83,000 of 300,000 available shares. That’s $24.9 million in free money. And even though it’s a donation...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Street.Com

Green Bay Packers and Black Rifle Coffee: Pass or Run With These Stocks?

I've owned and sold a handful of publicly traded sports stocks this year, among them Atlanta Braves owner Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) and Manchester United (MANU) as well as Redball Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) , a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that flirted with team ownership but failed to get the job done. However, I won't be buying shares that are going on sale here on Tuesday of a legendary sports franchise.
NFL
Mining Journal

Green Bay Packers selling stock today

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Any Green Bay Packers fans wanting to invest a personal stake in their favorite team has a chance to do so this week. The NFL’s only community-owned team was opening the sixth stock offering in franchise history this morning. The price per share is $300 and is limited to people in the United States as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
NFL
WISN

Packers sell 33,000 shares of stock in 3 hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers' sixth-ever stock sale kicked off Tuesday morning. Just three hours in, the team sold 33,000 shares at $300 apiece. That netted the team nearly $10 million. The Packers' last stock sale was in 2011. Owning stock does not earn dividends. The money...
GREEN BAY, WI
97ZOK

Packers Are Offering Their Fans A Chance To Buy Stock In The Team

Although the Green Bay Packers selling stock in their team to fans is a pretty cool thing, I must, in the interests of full disclosure, admit to being a Bears fan. Therefore, you might have to sit through a few snarky comments I feel compelled to throw at the Packers.
NFL
wpr.org

Packers launch first stock offering in a decade

For the first time since 2011, Green Bay Packers fans can purchase stock in the team. The Packers launched their latest common stock offering Tuesday, with shares priced at $300 each. The team had already sold about $10 million worth of shares by 11 a.m. The money will go toward...
NFL
SB Nation

Buying Packers ‘stock’ is the best scam in sports

It’s a huge day if you like giving away money to a billion dollar organization and getting nothing in return. That’s right folks, your chance to become an “owner” of the Green Bay Packers is here!. On Tuesday the Packers opened up shares of their “common stock” for the first...
NFL
98.1 KHAK

Does Buying Stock In The Packers Really Make You an Owner?

Listen, I love my Green Bay Packers as much as any fan who wears the green and gold. But I draw the line at donating $300 of my hard-earned money, during a down-economic time, so that my home stadium can have up-to-date scoreboards. NFL.com reports that as of 8 a.m....
NFL
morningbrew.com

The Packers are selling stock for the 6th time in team history

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t be an NFL owner just because you “aren’t extraordinarily wealthy” or “don’t have a relative who already owns an NFL team.” You can. The Green Bay Packers started offering up shares of “ownership” in the team for the first time in 10...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Green Bay Packers to Offer Stock to Fans for 6th Time in Franchise History

Beginning Tuesday, Green Bay Packers fans will be allowed to purchase stock in the team for just the sixth time in history, the organization announced Monday. The Packers, the only publicly-owned franchise in North America’s four major professional sports leagues, have not offered fans an opportunity to purchase shares since 2012, but will do so beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy