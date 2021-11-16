ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institutional Investors Comfortable with Stevie Cohen Again, Raises $600 Million for First PE Fund

 6 days ago

Hedge fund Point72 Asset Management closed a US$ 600 million funding round for Point72 Hyperscale, its inaugural private equity fund. Point72 today announced it has closed on a $600 million funding round for Point72 Hyperscale plans to acquire companies and seeks to use applied artificial intelligence to modernize them into market...

investing.com

Betsy Cohen's new SPAC aims to raise $220 million via U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by banking and fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, said on Monday it plans to raise up to $220 million through an initial public offering in the United States. The blank-check company, known earlier as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp,...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Crypto Space-Named Companies Gemini and Moonpay Raise Big Dough

Gemini Space Station, LLC was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Digital currency exchange Gemini raised US$ 400 million in an investment round from investors led by Morgan Creek Digital and with participation from ParaFi Capital and other companies. Famous from the origins of Facebook, the Winklevoss twins are expected to hold on to 75% of their company. Other likely investors in the crypto company include rapper Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WnderCo, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, private equity firm 10T, family office advisory Newflow Partners, United Talent Agency, Jane Street, K5 Global, Pantera, VanEck and BoostVC. Morgan Creek General Partner Sachin Jaitly became the third member of the Gemini board of directors as part of the company’s US$ 75 million investment. The crypto platform Gemini is now worth $7.1 billion, due to its latest funding round. From the early hours of November 22, 2021, Coinbase has an estimated market capitalization of US$ 71.46 billion.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Macquarie to Acquire 90% Stake in Apex Energies Group

Macquarie Asset Management, through Macquarie Green Investment Group Renewable Energy Fund 2, entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a 90% equity interest in French solar energy platform Apex Energies Group (Apex Energies SAS) from a consortium of investors. The transaction is expected to reach completion by Q1 2022, subject to the company’s employees being informed and consultation with their employee representative bodies, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swfinstitute.org

BlackRock Builds Fintech Cloud SaaS Business Pursuing Wealth Managers

Despite BlackRock Inc. having trillions in assets under management, most of that managed capital is in the form of passive investment management. However, with that stream of steady income, BlackRock has been building and acquiring companies in the fintech space. Aladdin is an electronic system by BlackRock Solutions. BlackRock has...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Nextdoor Generated $132.8 Million in Revenue from 9M Ended Sep 2021

San Francisco-based Nextdoor Holdings is going public. According to the prospectus, Nextdoor generated US$ 132.87 million in revenue in the 9 months ended September 30, 2021. However the company lost US$ 66.002 million for that same period. Nextdoor is in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world. In the United...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
swfinstitute.org

Silver Lake Partners and Qatar SWF Sell off Some Shares in SoFi

Revealed on November 15, 2021, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) disclosed that a number of its original shareholders were going to sell some of their shares. Some of these investors included Silver Lake Partners, Red Crow Capital, LLC, and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). SoFi Technologies entered into an underwriting agreement with Barclays Capital Inc. and certain holders of shares of SoFi’s common stock, relating to the public offering by the Selling stockholders of 50 million shares of the SoFi common stock, par value $0.0001 per share at a price of $21.60 per share. On November 18, 2021, the offering of 50 million shares of SoFi common stock by the selling stockholders to the Underwriter was completed.
STOCKS
swfinstitute.org

Mubadala Capital to Grow its AUM Business, Hires Distributor

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign wealth investor managing a global portfolio of assets valued at US$ 243 billion. Mubadala Investment Company announced the formal commencement of operations of Mubadala Capital as a wholly-owned asset management subsidiary within Mubadala’s Disruptive Investments portfolio. Established in 2011, Mubadala Capital has grown significantly in scale over the past decade, and manages over US$ 15 billion of assets, including over US$ 9 billion in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of over 50 institutional investors.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

How To Protect Your Retirement Portfolio Against Market Pullbacks

It's never too soon or too late to start preparing for your retirement. With the world feeling more volatile than ever, the stock market is bound to encounter peaks and valleys in the coming years. Whether you're a new investor, you're preparing to retire, or you already have retired, it's essential to consider the effect of the stock market on your retirement savings.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Binance eyeing IPO, to raise a ‘couple hundred million’ in funding

Despite regulatory pushback, cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its various regional entities have proven to be significantly successful businesses. However, once you get the taste of growth, the only direction to move is higher up. Even with a profitable year, it is no secret that Binance US has been eyeing an...
MARKETS
swfinstitute.org

McKinsey Affiliate to Pay $18 Million for Compliance Failures

MIO, a subsidiary of management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, provides investment options exclusively to current and former McKinsey partners and employees. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that an affiliate of McKinsey & Company that offers investment options exclusively to current and former McKinsey partners and employees has agreed to pay an US$ 18 million penalty for compliance failures. The SEC’s investigation found that the affiliate maintained inadequate policies and procedures to prevent McKinsey partners from misusing material nonpublic information they obtained as consultants to public companies and other McKinsey clients while they were simultaneously overseeing the affiliate’s investment decisions. MIO reported total regulatory assets under management of US$ 31 billion as of December 31, 2020.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Defy Raises $5.5 Million In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Defy, a social crypto exchange platform, has raised $5.5 million in Seed funding. The round was led by Y Combinator, Goat VC, JAM Fund and Goodwater Capital. Other participants were Gemba Capital, Night Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, Uncommon Capital, Soma Capital and Olive Tree Capital.
MARKETS

