Big Thief Announce New Album with the Rush of “Time Escaping”

As It Is have announced their new album, 'I Went To Hell And Back'. The record will be released on 4th February via Fearless Records, preceded by new single 'I MISS 2003'. "This was the last song written for the album, written and tracked in the last two days of recording," the band explain. "Thematically, there was little left unsaid on the album, which is always a liberating feeling because no risk is off limits anymore. Why not write a love song about the bands that sparked a fire inside you? Why not decorate all the lyrics with band names and song titles? It was a true joy to write, and in its own weird way, it felt like we were writing this in the 2000s. So if you were there, we hope this song takes you back. And if you missed out, we hope this song makes you feel like you lived through it all with us."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO