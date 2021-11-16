ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

McDonald’s USA is Helping Remove Financial and Mental Health Barriers for HBCU Students by Giving Them Access to Wellness Resources in Addition to Scholarships

By Crusader Staff
chicagocrusader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween class work, finances, the pandemic and stress about finding a job, students have a lot to worry about, especially Black collegians. In fact, in a recent studyi of Black college students conducted by McDonald’s, three in four respondents acknowledged struggling with symptoms of anxiety or depression. To help...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lantern

Ohio State Veterans Affairs offers mental health and financial resources for veteran students

Although Veterans Day is just one day in a calendar year, Ohio State offers services year round for students who served in the U.S. military. Ohio State is home to around 2,160 veteran students, Kevin Cullen, assistant vice provost and director of Military and Veterans Services at Ohio State, said. Through Ohio State’s Military and Veteran Services, there are a variety of programs to help veteran students with various kinds of mental health, financial or academic struggles.
OHIO STATE
Daily Tar Heel

UNC students can access these mental health resources on campus and beyond

In light of recent events, The Daily Tar Heel has compiled resources both on and off campus that provide therapy and other mental health services for students, with information on their policies and the options they provide. UNC Counseling and Psychological Services. CAPS provides a variety of on-campus mental health...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Marietta Daily Journal

What do LA students want most? Mental health help, an adult to listen, reliable tech

Students in Los Angeles public schools said they have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed a "non-negotiable" need for academic success: mental wellness. Yet 1 in 3 students of color say they don't have an adult at school with whom they feel comfortable enough to talk about how they are feeling, according to a survey released Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
chicagocrusader.com

CCC’s Harold Washington College named a Citizen Leadership Center by The Citizens Campaign, and just in time to celebrate our first Black Mayor’s 100th birthday!

Recently, The Citizens Campaign announced the establishment of 10 Citizen Leadership Centers based primarily at community colleges around the nation. The Leadership Centers aim to give citizens the tools and know-how to exercise their power beyond the ballot, equipping them with the pragmatic, problem solving skills needed to work together.
CHICAGO, IL
saportareport.com

Postponed Fantastic Voyage sailed to help raise money for HBCU students

The rescheduled fundraiser was due to change from its original date in 2020. The Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage cruise sailed once again after postponing the “party with a purpose” due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Passengers aboard the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 20 in 21 cruise. Credit: Allison...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuskegee University#Mental Health#Howard University#Mcdonald S Usa#Mcdonald#Tmcf#Owner Operators
northwestgeorgianews.com

As mental health needs soar, more resources are critical

Recent news stories from Georgia and elsewhere are helping raise awareness of two of the biggest challenges facing our mental health system – access to services and workforce – and how the two are inexorably linked. While these challenges are not new, the behavioral health impacts of the pandemic have...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Chicago

‘Beyond Crisis’: How Educators Describe Staff Shortages At The Evanston/Skokie School District

CHICAGO (CBS) — If your kids Thanksgiving break expanded by a few days, you are not alone. Several districts in our area called this entire week off. Is this a trend we should expect to see more of? CBS 2′ Chris Tye reports from Evanston where parents are left scrambling. Because in some districts, it’s being framed as “mental health” in others a “staffing shortage.” Some educators are calling the staff shortage a crisis, but that there may be some rule changes coming soon that could help solve it. “We don’t have enough substitutes anywhere.” Unlike a lot of problems, you can put a number...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Suspect In Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Darrell Brooks, Charged With Murder; He Has Long Criminal Record

WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more. He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Darrell Brooks (Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life sentence...
WAUKESHA, WI
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

Parents, Students Protest Return Of Suspended Wakefield High School Teen In Photo Scandal

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A second protest was held outside Wakefield High School Monday morning over the school’s handling of a student who allegedly posted inappropriate photos of 13 teenage girls online. Hundreds of the pictures were found on the social media site Discord in October. Parents said the photos were taken without the girls’ knowledge and that the post called for users to rank the images. Some were for sale. Parents of the 13 girls told WBZ-TV the boy accused of posting the pictures was suspended and that he was scheduled to return to school Monday. They later received an email saying...
WAKEFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy