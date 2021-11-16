ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

In Conversation: Dave Gahan on Finding His Voice with “Imposter”

By AD Amorosi
floodmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Gahan has always had his own voice, even when it seems shrouded in someone else’s vision. Angst, anger, the body and soul’s decay, the wrong emotions, the heart’s filthiest lessons—all are conveyed in Gahan’s voice with every deep, low breath. That the Depeche Mode frontman has chosen the medium of...

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Link Wray’: Jon Brewer Making Doc About Guitarist Who Influenced Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Others

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on Cardinal Releasing the documentary Link Wray about the influential American musician. Fred Lincoln “Link” Wray Jr, the guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who became popular in the late 1950s, most notably with the hit 1958 instrumental “Rumble,” was an influence on artists including Jimmy Page, Pete Townsend, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. He began in country music but went on to be known for rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and instrumental rock. Growing up in North Carolina, he and his family experienced discrimination as a result of being Indigenous. Dressed in black leather, Wray was viewed as a rebel...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
Extra

Dave Gahan Dishes on His New Music

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan is back for another album with his Dave Gahan & Soulsavers project. Dave and partner Rich Machin reimagine songs from artists ranging from Bob Dylan to Charlie Chaplin for their new album, “Imposter.”. Depeche Mode was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Gahan
Person
Martin Gore
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Mark Lanegan
Person
Elmore James
Person
Charlie Chaplin
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Dave Gahan is moody and magnificent on ‘Imposter’

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode is a master interpreter. Having sung lyrics handed to him by bandmate Martin Gore for most of his career, it makes sense that he’d seize the opportunity to pick out the songs he’s going to sing himself. He did exactly that for Imposter, his third collaboration with U.K. production team Soulsavers.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers refresh familiar tunes on Imposter

If you’ve followed much of Dave Gahan’s career, “subtle” and “understated” probably wouldn’t be the first words you’d use to describe his style or sound. As lead singer of pioneering synth-pop outfit Depeche Mode, he’s one of the most iconic front men of the past four decades, with a larger-than-life baritone voice that’s as darkly magnetic as his stage presence. Since 2003, Gahan has also led a successful career outside Depeche Mode, releasing two solo albums and two collaborative records with Soulsavers, the eclectic British-American production duo of Rich Machin and Ian Glover (they’ve also worked with several distinctive vocalists on the rock side of the aisle, including Mark Lanegan, Mike Patton, and Gibby Haynes). No matter what he puts his voice to, Gahan always sounds polished, composed, and ultimately in control—even when he takes an unexpected detour or his lyrics or delivery suggest he’s lost his way.
MUSIC
NME

Dave Gahan announces second London show with Soulsavers

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers have announced a second London show to perform new album ‘Imposters’, due to phenomenal demand. Earlier this week, the Depeche Mode frontman and longtime collaborator Rich Machin announced an intimate headline show at London’s Coliseum on December 5. Tickets went on sale this morning (November 12) and sold out straight away. Now the pair will play a second show on December 7 at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Dave Gahan has impostor syndrome

Dave Gahan hasn't always felt "comfortable" performing in front of thousands of fans. The Depeche Mode star has just released his new covers album with Soulsavers called 'Impostor', and he has admitted he struggles with impostor syndrome as a live performer and hopes to get to a place where he "no longer cares" what other people think.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Paper Monsters#Soulsavers
SFStation.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello began writing songs at the age of thirteen. 2017 marked the 40th anniversary of the release his first record album, "My Aim Is True". He is perhaps best known for the songs, "Alison", "Pump It Up", "Everyday I Write The Book" and his rendition of the Nick Lowe song, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace Love and Understanding".
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Dave Gahan Releases Cohesive Covers Album

Dave Gahan Releases Cohesive Covers Album: The world knows Dave Gahan as the frontman with Depeche Mode, the British band that from 1980 onwards rode every subculture wave and came out on top. Whether it was post-punk, or goth, or new wave, or new romantic, or industrial — it was always ok, if not highly encouraged, to listen to da Mode. The songs are gloriously catchy, the lyrics thoughtful and introspective. They’re dark yet accessible. Experimental. Awesome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Peter Jackson’s Beatles “Get Back” Is a Mind-Blower: In Part 1, Yoko and Linda Bond, “Get Back” is a Protest Song, George Finds His Voice

The first part of Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” airs on Disney Plus Thanksgiving Day. It’s two hours and thirty seven minutes. I just finished it and I am reeling. It’s like going back and watching Shakespeare write “Hamlet” and “Macbeth.”. This takes place in 1969. The Beatles are disenchanted after...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy