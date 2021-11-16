ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

By Reuters
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS, Nov 14 – Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world’s largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more...

nypost.com

Reuters

Venezuelan triple jumper aiming to repeat record year

CARACAS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas has told Reuters she hopes to repeat her stupendous form in 2022 and maintain the standards that led her to break a world record and win an Olympic gold medal in 2021. Rojas is the world record holder both outdoor...
WORLD
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RunnersWorld

Eric Domingo Roldan breaks Guinness World Record for fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair

For most of us, running 26.2 miles is enough of a challenge. Once you hit mile 20, simply putting one foot in front of another is hard enough. Spanish athlete Eric Domingo Roldan is a man who did not think running a marathon was enough of a challenge. Instead, on 8 November 2021, he attempted to push his mum in her wheelchair around the entire length of the Barcelona Marathon.
SPORTS
AFP

Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her

A 37-year-old Cuban woman, who had an affair with Diego Maradona as a minor 20 years ago, accused the late Argentine idol and his entourage on Monday of violence and abuse, including rape and holding her against her will. She also claimed that Maradona had "raped" her on one occasion at their home in Havana and mentioned several other episodes of physical violence. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
kitco.com

Armed bandits steal $90,000 of concentrate from Mexican mine

Last week armed bandits stole concentrate from Consolidated Zinc's Plomosas Mine in Mexico. "On Tuesday 16th November 2021 at approximately 11pm (Chihuahua Time), a group of armed bandits entered the Plomosas mine, taking the security guard and employees at Plomosas captive and locking them in a sea container," wrote the company (ASX:CZL).
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

A 9-foot video game joystick now holds a Guinness World Record

In 2006, before the advent of augmented reality games like Pokémon GO, artist Mary Flanagan wanted to find a way to get random people to play a game together. Her solution? Create a 9-foot-tall video game joystick — which made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest of its kind.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

2,000-year-old Roman artifact used as coffee table for 50 years

The Roman Empire may have fallen some 1,500 years ago, but the memory of the global kingdom is still alive and well today. A priceless Roman mosaic that dates to the emperor Caligula — nearly 2,000 years ago — was shockingly used as a coffee table in a Manhattan apartment for nearly 50 years.
MANHATTAN, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 13-19, 2021 From the colorful, dazzling artwork, "The Infinity Room," by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as part of a retrospective exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, in Israel, to American journalist Danny Fenster, in the arms of his mother, Rose Fenster, with former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson looking on, after he was freed following nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, to a mother bathing her daughter in the Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam due to industrial and domestic pollution, with toxic smog on the horizon in New Delhi, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WDTN

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.” “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people […]
RELIGION

