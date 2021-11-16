ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

wpr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Susto lead singer Justin Osborne last visited the World Cafe back in 2018, he joked a little bit about the title of his then-latest record, Ever Since I Lost My Mind:...

www.wpr.org

Mic

Silk Sonic's album is a record for everyone and their moms

Spending an evening with Silk Sonic is like stepping onto an elaborately decorated set. One where visions of romance and trifling lovers float by in scenes cast in a honeyed tint, and the stars are in costume, never breaking character, the sparkle on their sunglasses always twinkling even on candlelit nights. The new album from the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is, in other words, an exercise in well-crafted, immediately pleasurable artifice. Across a tight nine tracks, An Evening with Silk Sonic offers a showcase of deeply earnest retro soul and funk, a theatrical flashback that often sounds like it really could only work if it were this particular starring pair at the center.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Interview: Swallow The Sun’s Mikko talks new album ‘Moonflowers’

Swallow The Sun are gearing up for their new album, Moonflowers, out November 19th via Century Media Records (pre-order here). We caught up with vocalist Mikko Kotamäki to discuss the latest effort and their new live album, 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki (order here). You...
MUSIC
State
South Carolina State
Punknews.org

Tegan and Sara finish recording new album

Tegan And Sara have finished recording their new album. It will be their 10th LP and is expected out in 2022. The band stated: "We wrapped up recording our 10th studio album last night. It'll be a minute before you hear it but we're pretty excited about it. Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can't wait to share this one with you." The band released Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019.
MUSIC
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Ed Sheeran releases personal, compelling new album

On Oct. 29, four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo studio album “=,” pouring out his love for his wife and daughter into the lyrics of the tracks that make up this latest collection. It’s been four years since Sheeran released his wildly popular solo album “÷.” In...
MUSIC
wncw.org

Friday at 2pm: SUSTO

The band SUSTO got its start with a 14-year-old Justin Osborne writing songs in a small town in South Carolina, on his grandfather’s guitar that his parents forbade him to play. After some time spent in Havana, he settled in Charleston, and the band was born. The word susto describes an intense fear understood as a condition of the soul––an ongoing, spiritual panic attack. “I chose the name SUSTO for the project because the meaning behind the word––that deep fright––was something I was experiencing, and songwriting felt like it was helping me cure it by helping me to process what was happening, Osborne says.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Saturday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Wheel of Time: The First Turn' Album

Milan Records today releases The Wheel of Time: The First Turn, an album of principal themes composed by Lorne Balfe for the upcoming Amazon Original Series. Available everywhere now, The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) is a largely conceptual album that includes key themes written by Balfe for the characters, settings and ideas central to The Wheel of Time universe. The 14-track collection provides a foundation for the fantasy series' rich soundscape, with much of Balfe's final score cues developing as variations of these initial themes. The Wheel of Time: The First Turn album will be followed by three additional soundtrack albums to be released as separate volumes alongside the show's first season, with the Volume 1 album set for release on Friday, November 19 in tandem with the show's debut on Prime Video that same day in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
ROCK MUSIC
Soompi

TWICE Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Studio Album

TWICE’s upcoming album has set a new personal record for the group!. According to JYP Entertainment on November 10, TWICE’s third studio album “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3” surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jamestown Revival Reflect on Recent Times On New Single “These Days”

With a swaggering waltz, close harmonies, and a wealth of slide guitars, Jamestown Revival has perfectly encapsulated the dog days of feeling stranded by the events of the last two years in their brand new single, “These Days.” Straddling the line of good-time music and down-and-out feelings, “These Days” feels universal; a blurry memory of a worldwide shared experience, albeit a little closer to home for those who found themselves out of work for months on end. “‘These Days’ is about being down in the dumps, hamstrung, and unable to work,” say Jamestown Revival bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. “The past year needs no introduction. As the months rolled on by, there were surely days when it felt like it got the best of us. We wrote this song on one of those days.” Fans can hear “These Days” now at this link.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

A record store is boycotting the new Adele album over vinyl row

After making a significant comeback in the 2010s, vinyl has been suffering lately, which makes the timing of the new Adele album unfortunate. Over 500,000 vinyl copies of the pop superstar’s forthcoming album 30 have reportedly been pressed, an unseemly number when the availability of vinyl has been on the decline.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Recording New Album Including "10 Minute Plus Epic"

Machine Head has released a stream of singles between 2019 and 2021, including their new EP Arrows In Words From The Sky. Now the band is turning its collective eye toward a brand new studio album due out in summer 2022. The new album will be their first since Catharsis...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Wil Akogu drops off his reflective new album, 'Die An Idea'

Although migrating away from your home country is never easy, being able to see different parts of the world and receive potential opportunities is a blessing. Born in Nigeria, rising artist Wil Akogu moved to the states when he was 11-years-old, bouncing between American cultural hubs like Chicago and Los Angeles. Though he was around a new influence, Akogu never lost his connection to his culture, as he meshed elements of his homeland with styles from where he built himself as an artist. Looking to showcase this style, he checks in with his impressive new album, Die An Idea.
MUSIC
wpr.org

alt-J, 'Get Better'

Stripped of the band's usual art-rock synths and clenched-throat vocals, alt-J's second single from their newest album, Get Better, is a reflection on the experience of losing a loved one during quarantine. As he sings about keeping a loved one's uneaten jar of Nutella and noting the missing sound of them flushing the toilet in the middle of the night, we hear frontman Joe Newman's coping ("I still pretend you're only out of sight in another room / Smiling at your phone"), reckoning and, by the end of the song, his acceptance. Whether you relate directly or in the abstract, it's a progression we can all relate to.
MUSIC

