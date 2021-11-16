Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

With a swaggering waltz, close harmonies, and a wealth of slide guitars, Jamestown Revival has perfectly encapsulated the dog days of feeling stranded by the events of the last two years in their brand new single, “These Days.” Straddling the line of good-time music and down-and-out feelings, “These Days” feels universal; a blurry memory of a worldwide shared experience, albeit a little closer to home for those who found themselves out of work for months on end. “‘These Days’ is about being down in the dumps, hamstrung, and unable to work,” say Jamestown Revival bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. “The past year needs no introduction. As the months rolled on by, there were surely days when it felt like it got the best of us. We wrote this song on one of those days.” Fans can hear “These Days” now at this link.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO