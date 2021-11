Listening to a narrator isn't for everyone. Here's how to toggle the narrations in Forza Horizon 5. Thanks to a growing focus on accessibilty options in games, we're now heading towards having more ways than ever to tailor our gaming experiences. One option present in Forza Horizon 5 is in-game narration. While useful for some, other players might prefer to turn the narrator off and simply coast along with the diegetic sound. If that's your preference, here's what you need to know in order to toggle the setting. There's a couple of other useful audio settings to be made aware of, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO