Stocks scored solid wins today, brushing aside inflation -- at least for a day -- in the wake of encouraging retail sales data. In addition, strong third-quarter earnings reports from blue-chips Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) showed that consumer spending is rising despite the cost of prices going up. Those quarterly reports helped the Dow log a 54-point win. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also nabbed modest gains, the former coming within less than a point of another record close in the process.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO