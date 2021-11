It’s no secret that marriage is in a state of crisis. Divorce is all too common, and even couples who have been together for decades often don’t have healthy, thriving marriages. When we hear of another couple struggling in their marriage, it saddens us, but rarely surprises us. Statistics tell us that the average marriage in the U.S. now lasts only around 8 years. These statistics remind us that something is terribly wrong. You have heard it said before that “as the family goes, so goes the nation.” That is true, and in order for married couples to have healthy and satisfying marriages, they must take heed to the Word of God. A good, healthy marriage is no secret. God has revealed His will clearly in the pages of Scripture.

