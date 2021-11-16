Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009

So far, at least, increasing inflation does not in the least seem to be of a ‘transitory’ nature. In fact, it could be speeding up. Also so far, there is no noticeable decrease in the printing of dollars. The number of Covid-19 cases is declining, even more so in the south, but the threat of the virus still has Americans nervous and subject to many regulations from state to state, which means the economic recovery is sluggish. So why has the dollar been so strong since the double bottom at the end of May?

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO