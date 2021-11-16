4 ways to perfect your business model

President of Detect Genomix, Digital Strategist, Innovator and Business Ecosystem Builder. The global smart cities market is estimated to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2025, according to PwC. As reported by several organizations, cities must rebuild new digital urban ecosystems that are viable in the post-pandemic economy and the next industrial revolution. The design of these smart cities built for smart citizens of the digital era must focus on the quality of life, economic competitiveness and sustainability, as highlighted in a recent report by Deloitte. Looking beyond the impact of the pandemic-related global policy reforms and governmental stimulus packages, people must focus on robust business investments and urban infrastructures. These can only be achieved by designing and deploying novel business models that are dynamic as well as adaptable to a highly globalized economic environment.

