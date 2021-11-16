10 keys to teamwork

Few things are as frustrating as spending a lot of time and effort on sales copy that doesn’t convert. Copy that does, right out of the gate, can help give you the numbers you need to keep a business growing without interruption. And even if you don’t write your own, it’s critical to understand good copy’s inherent structure and the reasons behind it, if you don’t want to be at the mercy of your marketing director or ad agency — of being in the awkward position of having to take everyone else’s word. In the long term, that’s not a winning strategy.

