Some Ellington officials say discussion of town administrator long overdue

ELLINGTON — The Board of Selectmen is expected to hold a special meeting to discuss hiring a town administrator to run the town, but a few selectmen believe the discussion is long overdue.

Such a meeting has not yet been scheduled, but a representative from the First Selectwoman Lori Spielman’s office said this particular meeting is on the list of many that must be scheduled.

Last week, the selectmen received an update in their meeting package summarizing what the Ad Hoc Government Study Committee has done in its study of a town administrator. The summary provided an overview of the committee’s meetings in June and November 2020 and on Feb. 24, 2021.

Selectwoman Melinda M. Ferry said at the board meeting Nov. 8 that the summary contained the same information the board has been getting since February. Selectwoman Sarah D. Cook said that the summary didn’t contain anything new but was describing what happened a while ago.

“What’s next?” Ferry asked.

When Spielman said her office would be scheduling a special meeting, Ferry said the board has been talking about having such a meeting since the summer.

“It’s been a long time that we’ve been spinning our wheels on this, so I hope we’ll have a meeting soon,” Ferry said.

SPECIAL MEETING

This week, Ferry said she’s been asking at each selectmen’s meeting when the discussion will be scheduled, but she has yet to hear an answer. When she raised the issue last month, Prichard advised it would be best to schedule such a meeting after the Nov. 2 election.

Prichard said today that he is not bothered by the delay. As a business owner, he said, he knows things take time to schedule and the first selectwoman’s office only has three people on staff. He also pointed out that the first selectwoman’s office was busy filling the new emergency and risk management director’s position.

Cook said at last week’s meeting that the selectmen have been talking every month about further discussing whether to hire a town administrator and she’s glad to see “we’re moving in the right direction.”

She said it’s important for the board to develop an organizational chart and functional job description to see how a town administrator would fit into the current workflow of town government.

Cook asked the board to consider what might happen if a newly hired town administrator decides to leave the job soon after starting. She asked the selectmen to consider what they might do in such a case, and whether the first selectman — who would be working part time should a town administrator be hired — should be brought back for the full-time job.

Ferry said this week that she’d like to see the board set up a general committee to discuss a job description for the town administrator, how to implement the position, and what would be the organizational structure for town government with the new position. She said she would also like to see the board take steps to present the possibility of having a town administrator to the public.