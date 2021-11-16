ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans DE Jonathan Greenard says Titans are still a run heavy team

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans don’t have to prepare for Derrick Henry when they face the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

At least the 1-8 Texans get a break in some way as they take an 8-2 squad intent on wrapping up the AFC South early.

However, defensive end Jonathan Greenard says the Titans have not changed their run heavy philosophy just because Henry will be out of the game. In fact, the Texans have taken the same approach for preparing for Tennessee that they would if Henry were healthy.

“It’s not necessarily not preparing for him because, he says he’s out but we are going to prepare as if he could suit up Sunday,” said Greenard. “They are still going to run the ball the same way. I think when you have a 6-3 guy back there, it’s kind of unheard of.”

The Titans have a stable of running backs who are getting the job done in the absence of Henry. Tennessee added former NFL MVP running back Adrian Peterson to the fold to complement Jeremy McNichols. The Titans, who have a history of taking things that began in Houston, signed running back D’Onta Foreman, who was the Texans’ 2017 third-round pick from Texas.

“They are still going to run the ball as hard as ever,” Greenard said. “Whoever is back there, they are still going to run hard. They are still expecting the same outcome as 22, so we have to prepare as if 22 was there.”

The Texans have given up 100 yards rushing in seven of their nine games. Needless to say, the Texans are 0-7 when their opponent crests the century mark on the ground. Although Henry won’t be suiting up for Tennessee, the Texans should still have an advantage of not facing an elite back as they defend the run in their series opener with the Titans.

