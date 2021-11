It is almost a tradition here at Pig Iron Smelter No. 6 to begin Sunday mornings with a quick review of Saturday and a glimpse of the horrors to come Sunday—why Tottenham stinks again based on the fact that Spurs are always the early Sunday game and are perpetually scraping past Burnley by the skin of their eyelids; who got COVID now (Ben Roethlisberger); the latest college football absurdity (Kansas over Texas in overtime for its second win of the year and first road conference win since 2008); the NBA highlight of the night (New Orleans not losing for a change seems to work here); and the National Football League’s latest failed attempt to present football—usually the NFC East.

