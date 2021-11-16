ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HungerRush Completes Integration of 9Fold's FullRail Marketing Into HungerRush 360 Cloud-based POS

clevelandstar.com
 7 days ago

HungerRush 360 Marketing creates consistent and effective content for customers while reducing reliance on third party delivery services. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / HungerRush™, a leading cloud-based software provider for the restaurant industry, announced the integration of 9Fold's FullRail Marketing with its HungerRush 360 POS System. The...

www.clevelandstar.com

