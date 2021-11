One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Terry R. Randolph of Marshall, was on Route HH at Cedar Drive around 2 p.m., when he attempted to avoid a dog in the roadway. The Harley traveled off the road, overturned and became airborne. The motorcycle then crossed Cedar Drive and both occupants were ejected.

