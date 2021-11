The fans' level of respect and admiration for Jimin is always on the rise the more they learn about him. He is already known to be endowed with an extensive scope of talent and skills based on his school years, which begs the question of whether there is anything he cannot do. So far, he is known to have been a member of the book, billiards, soccer, tennis, and robotics clubs while in school. He is also trained in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean martial arts, including Kendo, Taekwondo, and Hapkido and is very good in all of them. What is more, he was a Mathematics and Chemistry genius in school, was class president for 9 years and a valedictorian, and is now skilled in multiple dance genres. Fans say that he really did not have an unproductive day in his school years and feel inspired to be just like him.

