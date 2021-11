Poison Ivy, one of Batman and DC Comics’ most infamous (not to mention glamorous) villains, has not had much luck breaking back into live-action after 1997’s ill-fated Batman & Robin — notwithstanding a role in TV’s Gotham. But after a resurgence in the comics over the years, plus a key role in the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max, it was only a matter of time before the diabolical botanist would blossom again. But her new appearance in Batwoman season 3 may not come how most fans expect.

