Music

Yamaha x BGS Artist Sessions: The Arcadian Wild (Part 1)

thebluegrasssituation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the latest in our series of Yamaha x BGS Artist Sessions we met up with Nashville-based string band The Arcadian Wild. Our exclusive...

thebluegrasssituation.com

ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Paula Cole - Solo (2021)

When Paula Cole last joined us (during the pandemic), she treated us to some wonderful performances she'd just recorded with her regular touring band, and during our conversation, we hoped that Cole's fall tour would come together and bring her to the Pacific Northwest with enough time to stop by and visit us.
thebluegrasssituation.com

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” Goes Acoustic With the Arcadian Wild

Nashville-based string band The Arcadian Wild keep getting better and better with every release. This time it’s an inventive cover of the ’80s pop classic, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” If you’re new to the group’s music, they bring a unique blend of thought-out composition and musical accessibility, a mark that eludes many artists. In this live video, the four-piece achieves clever use of their acoustic instrumentation to cover all the iconic bells and whistles that make the original recording so infectious. From the shuffling groove in the upright bass to the pad-like chord movements highlighted by the fiddle, The Arcadian Wild emerge out of a dense musical landscape with an accessible rendition of everyone’s favorite Tears for Fears song. Look for The Arcadian Wild this winter on tour in a city near you.
shepherdexpress.com

Spare Parts: The Night Owl Label by Various Artists (Numero Group)

For an operation set in a small-town Southeastern Wisconsin, Cuca Records of Sauk City was especially prolific and diverse. Multiple Cuca imprints catered to different audiences. Its Night Owl sub-label, whose logo resembled that of a contemporaneous high-profile Midwestern supermarket chain, seemed to be the conduit for relatively harder rocking, more sophisticated teen-oriented fare.
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Yasmin Williams, “Through the Woods” (Live on ‘Mountain Stage’)

Song: “Through the Woods” (Live on Mountain Stage) In Their Words: “When I first arrived at Mountain Stage, I was shown a long list of all of the past performers and was extremely excited to now be a part of that legacy. My song ‘Through the Woods’ is about embarking on a new journey, and I was especially excited to play this song on Mountain Stage given its history and that this was my first time playing on the program. For me, ‘Through the Woods’ symbolizes everything Mountain Stage is about: embracing new adventures by showcasing emerging artists, like me, and giving them a platform. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Mountain Stage and would love to come back!” — Yasmin Williams.
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Angie McKenna, “Fell on Hard Times” (From ‘Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal’)

In Their Words: “The song ‘Fell on Hard Times’ is definitely an old favorite of mine. It has such vivid images running throughout — I’m still looking for a green leather jacket like the one in the song. I was able to record at my old friend John Ginty’s studio, playing with the band that had toured in support of Neal’s debut album, Fade Away Diamond Time, so it was a wonderful reunion for all of us. Neal is definitely happy that we got the band back together to honor his legacy. He was a big brother to me for all those early years when I was singing with him. I feel so blessed to be a part of this Neal Casal Music Foundation project, spreading some positive vibes and keeping Neal’s memory and music alive.” — Angie McKenna.
Spin

Artist x Artist: Frankie Cosmos and Lomelda in Conversation

Double Double Whammy is one of the more influential indie labels. The label is responsible for releasing the early-career music from artists like Mitski, Hovvdy, Florist, Hatchie, Kril and Great Grandpa. In honor of its 10th anniversary, Double Double Whammy is releasing a compilation where its artists cover one another. This feeling of community and mutual respect is what inspired Frankie Cosmos to cover Lomelda, and Lomelda to cover Frankie Cosmos. Lomelda (the moniker of Hannah Read) covered “Sad 2” and Cosmos (Greta Kline) took on “Slide.”
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: The Lonesome Ace Stringband, “The Hills of Mexico” (Live)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario / Horsefly, British Columbia. In Their Words: “We recorded ‘The Hills of Mexico’ on our first album, Old Time. Since then it’s become our most requested piece. Although the original version of this song comes from Roscoe Holcomb, our version owes more to the band The Renegades, which featured the singing of Carol Elizabeth Jones. Our interpretation has evolved in the ten years since we recorded it, so it was great to capture it in this live performance from back in 2019. The new album, which will be streaming on November 26, was recorded at a live show in Vancouver, BC. It features some of our favorite songs by artists such as John Hartford, Gus Cannon, Bill Monroe, Marty Robbins, and The Stanley Brothers.” — Chris Coole, The Lonesome Ace Stringband.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Tall Heights (2021)

The orbits of Tim Harrington and Paul Wright have been intersecting since before high school (Paul was childhood friends with Tim's older brother), but it was after Tim graduated college in 2010 that the two combined forces and Tall Heights was born. Through the pandemic, the duo (along with their...
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
magneticmag.com

Artists Asking Artists: Hayden James x Yaeger

Today, Sydney’s triple-platinum tastemaker Hayden James releases his latest dose of euphoria in “Waiting For Nothing” feat. Yaeger, out via Future Classic. The track is the latest installment of James’ collaborative releases from 2021, which has also seen him join forces with Crooked Colours on “Rather Be With You”, and a team-up with Nat Dunn and Gorgon City for “Foolproof”.
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Bella White, “Just Like Leaving” (Acoustic Live)

Song: “Just Like Leaving” (Acoustic Live) In Their Words: “For some reason, playing ‘Just Like Leaving’ by myself feels more honest sometimes. This song is a diary entry of sorts and I usually only write in my diary alone. It was so special to record this video in Vancouver, BC. It felt very cyclical to come back to western Canada after putting out an album that orbits around my journey of leaving western Canada. When I play this song alone, there’s vulnerability that feels more tangible.” — Bella White.
Punknews.org

Green Day release “Stuck With Me (BBC Live Session)”

Green Day have released a video for their BBC Live Session of "Stuck With Me". The song was recorded live in 1996 and is off their upcoming album The BBC Sessions that will be out December 10. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
musicconnection.com

BeatConnect Launches Interactive Sessions for Creators, Artists, Producers

Audio creation and collaboration platform BeatConnect has announced it is unveiling features that unlock new possibilities for creators and music makers eager to engage fans: interactive sessions. A producer can make beats with a few chosen superfans or throw a high-energy production master class for aspiring creators in real time. An artist can write songs alongside her audience and will soon be able to let them play the virtual instruments in her studio.
bodyshopbusiness.com

Mastering Refinish, Part 2 (VIDEO)

How to master the refinish process and overcome common problems. BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how to master the refinish process and overcome common problems from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com. Part 2 of a 3-part series.
funcheap.com

Ceramic Artists Winter Fair (San Rafael)

Please join us for our annual Winter Sale. Ten ceramic artists will fill the studio with new, exciting works perfect for gift-giving. The variety of work runs from early-folk style vessels to flowing contemporary sculpture. Shop early for the best selection. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Molly Tuttle, “She’ll Change”

Hometown: Palo Alto, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. In Their Words: “I’ve always loved the rare bluegrass songs that are sung by women about women. Songs like ‘It’s Hard to Tell the Singer From the Song’ by Hazel Dickens, and ‘Ellie’ by Kathy Kallick. I wanted to write my own bluegrass song about a badass woman who lives by her own rules. ‘She’ll Change’ is my homage to the strong musical women who helped me find my own voice.” — Molly Tuttle.
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Show On The Road – Hayes Carll

This week, we get on the horn with renowned Texas-born singer and deeply observational songwriter Hayes Carll, who is celebrating the release of his seventh LP, the atmospheric country-tinted You Get It All. Powered by RedCircle. LISTEN: APPLE PODCASTS • SPOTIFY • STITCHER. While some may just be discovering Hayes’...
