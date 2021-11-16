Yamaha x BGS Artist Sessions: The Arcadian Wild (Part 1)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario / Horsefly, British Columbia. In Their Words: “We recorded ‘The Hills of Mexico’ on our first album, Old Time. Since then it’s become our most requested piece. Although the original version of this song comes from Roscoe Holcomb, our version owes more to the band The Renegades, which featured the singing of Carol Elizabeth Jones. Our interpretation has evolved in the ten years since we recorded it, so it was great to capture it in this live performance from back in 2019. The new album, which will be streaming on November 26, was recorded at a live show in Vancouver, BC. It features some of our favorite songs by artists such as John Hartford, Gus Cannon, Bill Monroe, Marty Robbins, and The Stanley Brothers.” — Chris Coole, The Lonesome Ace Stringband.
